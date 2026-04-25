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Morning Break: Saints double up on Georgia Bulldogs in 2026 NFL Draft

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, April 25

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints dipped back into the Georgia well for their 3rd round pick, nabbing a speedy TE

The New Orleans Saints doubled up on former Georgia Bulldogs on Day 2 of the NFL draft, selecting defensive tackle Christen Miller in the second round and his college teammate, tight end Oscar Delp, with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round. SEE MORE>>

Saints opened Day 2 of the draft by beefing up their defensive line with an SEC standout

After using their first-round pick to add an offensive playmaker, the New Orleans Saints kicked off Day 2 by investing in the trenches with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Oscar Delp: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 third round draft pick

Get to know Oscar Delp, the Georgia tight end drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' third-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>

Christen Miller: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 second round draft pick

Get to know Christen Miller, the Georgia defensive tackle drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' second-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Miller from Georgia with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>

Additional News

New Orleans Saints add two Bulldogs on second day of NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints draft notes following rounds two & three of 2026 NFL Draft

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Christen Miller | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Christen Miller after being drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia defensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) blocks against Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) blocks against Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Tennessee Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Tennessee Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.

Stew Milne/Associated Press
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) gets rid of the ball as Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
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Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) gets rid of the ball as Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Rodolfo Gonzalez/Associated Press
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Georgia's Christen Miller (52) and Zion Branch (2) tackle Georgia Tech running back Chad Alexander (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta.
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Georgia's Christen Miller (52) and Zion Branch (2) tackle Georgia Tech running back Chad Alexander (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta.

Mike Stewart/Associated Press
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) fights through a block by Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga.
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Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) fights through a block by Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga.

Colin Hubbard/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52), defensive back KJ Bolden (4), and defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) exit the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52), defensive back KJ Bolden (4), and defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) exit the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga.

Colin Hubbard/Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.

Randy J. Williams/Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) his sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) his sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.

Randy J. Williams/Associated Press
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Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Oscar Delp | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Oscar Delp after being drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia tight end from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2023
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2023
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts to a catch against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts to a catch against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against UMass on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against UMass on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2024
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) dives in for aa touchdown after a catch as UMass defensive back Lake Ellis (7) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) dives in for aa touchdown after a catch as UMass defensive back Lake Ellis (7) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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2026 NFL Draft: Saints Draft Room All-Access Photos | Day 2

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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2026 NFL Draft Photos: Day 2 in Pittsburgh

Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, April 24, 2026.

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Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Associated Press
Marques Colston walks out on stage during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.
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Marques Colston walks out on stage during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former New Orleans Saints player Mark Ingram II announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Former New Orleans Saints player Mark Ingram II announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp is selected by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp is selected by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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Former New Orleans Saints player Marques Colston announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
Fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.
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Fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
New Orleans Saints fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans during the second night of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 24, 2026.

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press
A fan gets a New Orleans Saints hat signed during the third round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2026, in Pittsburgh.
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A fan gets a New Orleans Saints hat signed during the third round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
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Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | Mississippi Week 5 Games 4/23/26

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
6 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
7 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
10 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
16 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
17 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
18 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
19 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
20 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
21 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
22 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
23 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
24 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
25 / 25

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Chuck Cook/New Orleans Saints
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A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, April 23

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Morning Break: Saints celebrate anniversary of 2006 Draft Class

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 22

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Morning Break: Saints begin offseason workouts

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, April 21

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Morning Break: Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft week

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, April 20

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Morning Break: Saints Legend Drew Brees attends Hall of Fame orientation

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, April 19

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Morning Break: Saints make impact in Paris ahead of international play

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, April 18

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Morning Break: Marques Colston to announce Day 2 selection in 2026 NFL Draft

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, April 17

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Morning Break: Saints draft outlook evolves ahead of Round 1

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, April 16

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Morning Break: Saints draft history, latest projections in focus

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 15

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Morning Break: Saints partner with UnitedHealthcare to spotlight mental health

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, April 14

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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