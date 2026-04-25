Morning Break: Saints double up on Georgia Bulldogs in 2026 NFL Draft

Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints doubled up on former Georgia Bulldogs on Day 2 of the NFL draft, selecting defensive tackle Christen Miller in the second round and his college teammate, tight end Oscar Delp, with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round. SEE MORE>>
After using their first-round pick to add an offensive playmaker, the New Orleans Saints kicked off Day 2 by investing in the trenches with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Get to know Oscar Delp, the Georgia tight end drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' third-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>
Get to know Christen Miller, the Georgia defensive tackle drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' second-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Miller from Georgia with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>
Additional News
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
View photos of Christen Miller after being drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia defensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.
View photos of Oscar Delp after being drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia tight end from his college career and pre-draft process.
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, April 24, 2026.
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 23 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.