Morning Break: Saints double up on Georgia Bulldogs in 2026 NFL Draft

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to know Oscar Delp, the Georgia tight end drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' third-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints drafted tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>

Get to know Christen Miller, the Georgia defensive tackle drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' second-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Miller from Georgia with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026. SEE MORE>>