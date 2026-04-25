Saints draft Jeremiah Wright with No. 132 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Jeremiah Wright: Wright is a ground-and-pound right guard with excellent power at the point of attack. There are concerns about his hand placement and pass protection, though. He has the size/power to go head-to-head in NFL gap and power concepts, playing with a nasty finisher's demeanor. However, average instincts and a lack of foot quickness leave him vulnerable to athletic rushers and gaming fronts. Wright is a limited athlete with inconsistencies that might not be correctable but he's tough, strong and has pro-ready traits that should make him a Day 3 pick.