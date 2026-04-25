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Saints draft Jeremiah Wright with No. 132 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:47 PM
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The New Orleans Saints drafted guard Jeremiah Wright from Auburn with the 132nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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Jeremiah Wright

#- G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 331 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Wright, a 6-foot-5 senior from Selma, Ala., emerged as a durable and experienced interior lineman for Auburn, appearing in 53 career games with 25 starts. A former top-15 defensive tackle recruit, he transitioned to the offensive line in 2022 and became a full-time starter at right guard in 2024 and 2025. Wright accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl and was noted for his size, physicality, and positional versatility after starting games at both guard spots during his career.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Jeremiah Wright.

Height: 6-5 1/8 | Weight: 331 | Hand Size: 10 | Arm: 33 1/8 | Wingspan: 83 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | Vertical Jump: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP

NFL.com overview on Jeremiah Wright: Wright is a ground-and-pound right guard with excellent power at the point of attack. There are concerns about his hand placement and pass protection, though. He has the size/power to go head-to-head in NFL gap and power concepts, playing with a nasty finisher's demeanor. However, average instincts and a lack of foot quickness leave him vulnerable to athletic rushers and gaming fronts. Wright is a limited athlete with inconsistencies that might not be correctable but he's tough, strong and has pro-ready traits that should make him a Day 3 pick.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Jeremiah Wright | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.

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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-1
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo by Austin Perryman
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COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
9 / 15

NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
11 / 15

AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-2
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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