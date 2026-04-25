Saints draft Jeremiah Wright with No. 132 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted guard Jeremiah Wright from Auburn with the 132nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Wright, a 6-foot-5 senior from Selma, Ala., emerged as a durable and experienced interior lineman for Auburn, appearing in 53 career games with 25 starts. A former top-15 defensive tackle recruit, he transitioned to the offensive line in 2022 and became a full-time starter at right guard in 2024 and 2025. Wright accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl and was noted for his size, physicality, and positional versatility after starting games at both guard spots during his career.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Jeremiah Wright.
Height: 6-5 1/8 | Weight: 331 | Hand Size: 10 | Arm: 33 1/8 | Wingspan: 83 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | Vertical Jump: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
NFL.com overview on Jeremiah Wright: Wright is a ground-and-pound right guard with excellent power at the point of attack. There are concerns about his hand placement and pass protection, though. He has the size/power to go head-to-head in NFL gap and power concepts, playing with a nasty finisher's demeanor. However, average instincts and a lack of foot quickness leave him vulnerable to athletic rushers and gaming fronts. Wright is a limited athlete with inconsistencies that might not be correctable but he's tough, strong and has pro-ready traits that should make him a Day 3 pick.
View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.