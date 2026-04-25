Saints draft TJ Hall with No. 219 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted cornerback TJ Hall from Iowa with the 219th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Hall, a 6-foot senior from Fresno, Calif., developed into a key contributor in Iowa's secondary, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after leading the team with 10 pass breakups. A Senior Bowl participant, Hall played in 42 career games with 18 starts, showcasing steady growth despite injuries earlier in his career. Known for his physicality and ball disruption skills, he totaled 75 tackles and two interceptions while emerging as a full-time starter in his final season.
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2026 NFL Combine results on TJ Hall
Height: 6-0 3/4 | Weight: 189 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.55 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | Vertical Jump: 36 | Broad Jump: 10-1 | Bench Press: 12 | 3-Cone Drill: 6.75
NFL.com overview on TJ Hall: Low-cut cornerback with fast feet, good balance and a highly competitive spirit. Hall loves staying as tight to the route as possible and supports the run with ideal aggression. He has adequate press strength and is solid matching releases, hugging man routes and quickly closing to tackle from zone. Though he plays fast, he lacks long speed and receivers can separate from him on vertical routes. He is twitchy to close but is more of a responder than an anticipator, limiting his on-ball production. Hall's toughness against the run helps his cause as a likely Day 3 pick at nickelback.
View photos of TJ Hall after being drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Iowa defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.