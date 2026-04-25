Saints draft TJ Hall with No. 219 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on TJ Hall: Low-cut cornerback with fast feet, good balance and a highly competitive spirit. Hall loves staying as tight to the route as possible and supports the run with ideal aggression. He has adequate press strength and is solid matching releases, hugging man routes and quickly closing to tackle from zone. Though he plays fast, he lacks long speed and receivers can separate from him on vertical routes. He is twitchy to close but is more of a responder than an anticipator, limiting his on-ball production. Hall's toughness against the run helps his cause as a likely Day 3 pick at nickelback.