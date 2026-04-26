Meet the Team: 2026 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft.
The Saints drafted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, University of Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, University of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright, North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr., LSU wide receiver Barion Brown and Iowa defensive back TJ Hall.
Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver, Arizona State
- Saints 1st round draft pick, No. 8
The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2025.
Tyson, 6'2", 203 lbs, is the ninth wide receiver taken by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft, the highest selected wideout since Wes Chandler (third) in 1978. On the current Saints roster, Tyson joins Saints wideout Chris Olave, who was the 11th overall selection in 2022 out of Ohio State. Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022 and played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils (2023-25). In 33 career games in college with 23 starts, he caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards (14.4 avg.) with 22 touchdowns. In 2024 and 2025, he was an Associated Press third-team All-American. Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022 and played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils (2023-25).
Jordyn Tyson Career Overview
- 2025: Third-Team AP All-American. First-Team All-Big 12. Led team with 61 receptions, 711 rec yards and 8 rec TD. Scored a scrimmage TD in each of his team's first 7 games (8 receiving, 1 rushing) before missing time due to injury. Started 9 games, missing 4 with separate hamstring injuries in each leg.
- 2024: Third-team AP All-American. First-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Led team with 75 receptions, 1,101 rec yards, 10 rec TD under new WR coach Hines Ward (4 Pro Bowls, Super Bowl XL MVP for Steelers). Missed Big 12 title game and CFP Quarterfinals with broken collarbone.
- 2023: Redshirted. Played in 3 late-season games as a reserve after rehabbing knee injury from 2022.
- 2022 (Colorado): Led team with 470 receiving yards. Recorded a Colorado freshman single-game record 246 all-purpose yards (115 receiving, including a 58-yard rec TD, and 131 punt return, including an 88-yard PR TD) vs Arizona State. Played in 9 games with 3 starts before suffering a torn ACL, MCL and PCL that ended his season early. Entered transfer portal after head coach Deion Sanders' arrival.
- High School: 3-star recruit. 80-1,512, 12 TD receiving; 10-212 KR. Lettered in basketball.
- Misc: Brother, Jaylon, played basketball at Texas, Texas Tech and California and was the 20th overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2024. Jaylon is having a breakout season in Cleveland in 2025-26 (scored a career-high 39 points in January 2026). Brother, Berron, played football at South Alabama and is now the Director of Athletic Performance there. Father, John, was a top football recruit until suffering a broken arm his senior year of high school, played at Florida A&M after major colleges stopped recruiting him. John was ultimately dismissed from the football program and left without a college degree before eventually joining the Air Force and instilling that discipline in his sons down the road.
Jordyn Tyson Draft Recap
📝 Stories:
- Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 first round draft pick
- New Orleans Saints energize offense with addition of receiver Jordyn Tyson
- Arizona head coach says New Orleans Saints added insatiable competitor in receiver Jordyn Tyson
- New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2026 NFL Draft
🎥 Videos:
- Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson overcome with emotion after being drafted No. 8 overall by the Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson film breakdown | The Draft Room with Luke McCown
- Jordyn Tyson shares draft experience in Pittsburgh 'NFL Draft Kickoff'
- Jordyn Tyson College Highlights | Arizona State WR | 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson's First Interview with the Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson Full College Highlights | Arizona State WR | 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson gets the call from the New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson on draft excitement, modeling game after Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson 'Path to the Draft'
- Kellen Moore recaps Round 1, Jordyn Tyson pick | 2026 NFL Draft
- Jordyn Tyson Post-Draft Press Conference | 2026 NFL Draft
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Christen Miller, Defensive Tackle, University of Georgia
- Saints 2nd round draft pick, No. 42
The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Millerfrom Georgia with the 42nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2025.
Miller, 6'3", 321 lbs, was the 38th defensive tackle selected by the club all-time. In four seasons at Georgia (2022-2026), Miller played in 43 games with 24 starts and totaled 64 tackles (31 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks and one pass breakup throughout his collegiate career. This will be Miller's second time playing as a "Saint," after winning two state championships with the Cedar Grove High School Saints in Ellenwood, Ga. (2019, 2021). Miller graduated from Georgia with a degree in Housing Management & Policy.
Christen Miller Career Overview
- 2025: Started all 14 games. 23 tackles, 4 TFL in 14 starts.
- 2024: Played in 12 games with 10 starts. Thought about entering the transfer portal in the spring but decided to stay put. Career-high 27 tackles in 12 games.
- 2023: Played in 13 games as a reserve. 4 TFL in 13 games.
- 2022: Redshirted. Played in 4 games as a reserve.
- High School: 4-star recruit. First-Team Class 3A All-State, 3A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
Christen Miller Draft Recap
📝 Stories:
🎥 Videos:
- Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
- Christen Miller joins 'The Insiders' ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
- Christen Miller College Highlights | Georgia DT | 2026 NFL Draft
- Christen Miller gets the call from the New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
- Christen Miller's First Interview with the Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
- Kellen Moore on drafting Christen Miller and Oscar Delp | 2026 NFL Draft
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Oscar Delp, Tight End, University of Georgia
- Saints 3rd round draft pick, No. 73
The New Orleans Saints selected tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2025.
Delp, 6'4", 245 lbs, is the 32nd tight end selected by the New Orleans Saints all-time, following Moliki Matavao in 2025. In his college career (2022-25), the Cumming, Georgia native played in 55 games with 34 starts, totaling 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. The Saints now have three former Georgia players on the roster with the additions of Miller and Delp, joining their former college teammate Xavier Truss.
Oscar Delp Career Overview
- 2025: Started all 14 games. 261 receiving yards.
- 2024: Played in all 14 games with 10 starts. Career-high 4 receiving TD in 14 games.
- 2023: Played in all 14 games with 10 starts. Career-high 24 receptions, 284 receiving yards in 14 games.
- 2022: Played in 13 games as a reserve for the national champions. 5 receptions in 13 games for the national champions.
- High School: 4-star recruit. #1 TE prospect nationally. Second-Team All-State, Forsyth County Offensive Player of the Year with 59-923, 8 TD receiving; 14-45, TD rushing as a senior. Lettered in lacrosse.
- Misc: Father, Chris, played lacrosse at Rutgers. Oscar thought he might play lacrosse in college, too, until becoming a major football recruit his junior year. Brother, Harry, walked onto the Georgia football team as a TE for 2024.
Oscar Delp Draft Recap
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🎥 Videos:
- Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
- Oscar Delp's First Interview with the Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
- Oscar Delp College Highlights | Georgia TE | 2026 NFL Draft
- Kellen Moore on drafting Christen Miller and Oscar Delp | 2026 NFL Draft
- Oscar Delp gets the call from the New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
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Jeremiah Wright, Guard, Auburn
- Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 132
The New Orleans Saints selected guard Jeremiah Wright from Auburn with the 132nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2025.
Wright, 6'3", 331 lbs, is the fourth Auburn player drafted all-time by the Saints, with the last player drafted being DE Frank Warren in 1981. Wright played on the Panini Senior Bowl American team, whose head coach was Joel Thomas, Saints Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach. He started his career as a defensive tackle before converting to offensive line.
Jeremiah Wright Career Overview
- 2025: Started all 12 games at RG. Accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl.
- 2024: Started all 12 games at RG.
- 2023: Played in 11 games as a reserve.
- 2022: Switched from DT to OL. Played in 12 games with one start at LG.
- 2021: Redshirted at DT while recovering from surgery.
- 2020: Played in 6 games as a reserve DT.
- High School: Top DT prospect nationally. Played OT/DT. Lettered in baseball.
- Misc: Son, Jeremiah, Jr. was born in July 2025.
Jeremiah Wright Draft Recap
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🎥 Videos:
- Jeremiah Wright Drafted No. 132 overall by Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
- Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright wakes up with 'GMFB' six days ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
- Jeremiah Wright gets the call from the New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
- Jeremiah Wright College Highlights | Auburn G | 2026 NFL Draft
- Jeremiah Wright's First Interview with the Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
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Bryce Lance, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State
- Saints 4th round draft pick, No. 136
The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Bryce Lance from North Dakota State with the 136th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2025.
Lance, 6'3", 204 lbs, started all 13 games in 2025, contributing to North Dakota State's 12-1 record. Lance was a consensus FCS first team All-American, ranking sixth in the FCS with 21.2 yards per reception in 2025. He racked up 51 receptions for 1,079 yards and eight touchowns following his 2024 season of 75 catches for 1,071 yards and 17 touchdowns, making him the first Bison in history with multiple 1,000 yard seasons. After finishing his collegiate career third on the NDSU career list with 25 touchdown receptions and eighth with 2,150 receiving yards, he continued to garner attention scoring a 98 athleticism score and 86 total score at the NFL combine, ranking second amongst wide receivers highlighted by his 4.34 40-yard dash time.
Lance joins two former North Dakota State players on the Saints roster, CB Jayden Price and OL Dillon Radunz.
Bryce Lance Career Overview
- 2025: First-Team AP FCS All-American. 1st-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. Ranked 6th in the FCS with 21.2 yards per reception. Formed "9 to 5" connection with QB Cole Payton (who wore jersey #9). First NDSU player in school history with two career 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
- 2024: First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. Led FCS with single-season school-record 17 receiving TD (tied the single-season Missouri Valley Conference record). Led team with 75 receptions, 1,071 receiving yards. Played in all 16 games with 13 starts for the national champions.
- 2023: Played in all 15 games as a reserve and on special teams.
- 2022: Played in 13 games as a reserve and on special teams.
- 2021: Redshirted for the national champions and did not appear in a game. WR teammates with Christian Watson (2nd round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Packers).
- High School: District Offensive Player of the Year as a senior (30-631, 8 TD, 6 INT in 7 games). Set multiple school receiving records. Also an all-conference basketball player.
- Misc: Brother, Trey, played QB at North Dakota State (went 16-0 and won national championship as a redshirt freshman in 2019) and was selected #3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers (backup QB for Chargers in 2025). Bryce wore Trey's #5 jersey at North Dakota State. Father, Carlton, played CB at Southwest Missouri State (member of school's Hall of Honor) and played multiple professional football seasons in the CFL, NFL Europe and attended NFL training camps.
Bryce Lance Draft Recap
📝 Stories:
🎥 Videos:
- Bryce Lance Drafted No. 136 overall by Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
- Bryce Lance runs official 4.34-second 40-yard dash at 2026 combine
- Bryce Lance gets the call from the New Orleans Saints in 2026 NFL Draft
- Bryce Lance College Highlights | North Dakota State WR | 2026 NFL Draft
- Bryce Lance's First Interview with the Saints | 2026 NFL Draft
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Lorenzo Styles Jr., Defensive Back, Ohio State
- Saints 5th round draft pick, No. 172
The New Orleans Saints selected defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Ohio State with the 172nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2025.
Styles, 6'0", 194 lbs, played in 60 career games, including 11 starts in 2025 at Ohio State. Styles's 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 2025 was the first for Ohio State in 15 years. He transferred to Ohio State after playing two seasons (2021-22) at Notre Dame as a wide receiver, where he was the second-leading receiver in both 2021 and 2022, totaling 54 receptions for 684 yards and two touchdowns. Styles's selection marks the 18th pick out of Ohio State all-time, the most picks from any school in Saints history.
Lorenzo Styles Jr. Career Overview
- 2025: Played in 12 games with 11 starts. 30 tackles, 3 PBU in 12 games.
- 2024: Played in all 16 games as a reserve for the national champions. 16 tackles, 4 PBU in 16 games.
- 2023: Redshirted. Played in 6 games as a reserve including two playoff games which did not affect his redshirt status. Switched from WR to CB during the season.
- 2022 (Notre Dame): Played in all 13 games with 8 starts.
- 2021 (Notre Dame): Played in all 13 games as a reserve.
- High School: 4-star recruit, top 100 overall prospect nationally. First-team All-State, Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Second game-winning TD in the state title game as a junior.
- Misc: Father, Lorenzo, played LB at Ohio State and then for 6 years in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. Brother, Sonny, is an All-American LB at Ohio State.
Lorenzo Styles Jr. Draft Recap
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Barion Brown, Wide Receiver, LSU
- Saints 6th round draft pick, No. 190
The New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Barion Brown from LSU with the 190th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2025.
Brown, 5'11", 177 lbs, is the first pick from LSU since C Will Clapp in 2018 (now Offensive Assistant). His college career concluded with 50 games and 36 starts, 175 receptions for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also posted 65 kick returns for 1,910 yards and 6 returns for touchdowns (including one for 99 yards in the 2025 Texas Bowl), which is the SEC record, one shy of the NCAA record, and the most in FBS since 2022. Brown was a perennial All-SEC return specialist across four of his collegiate seasons.
Barion Brown Career Overview
- 2025: Led team with 53 receptions, 532 receiving yards. Set SEC career record with 6 KR TD. Played in all 13 games with 9 starts. Accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl.
- 2024 (Kentucky): First-Team All-SEC RS, Second-Team All-Purpose. Played in 11 games with 9 starts.
- 2023 (Kentucky): Second-Team All-SEC RS. Led the FBS with 36.0 yards per KR, 3 KR TD. Led team with 43 receptions. Associated Press All-Bowl Team, TaxSlayer.com Gator Bowl MVP (3-100, TD receiving; 2-26, TD rushing, 100-yard KR TD). Played in all 13 games with 12 starts.
- 2022 (Kentucky): On 3 Freshman All-American. Freshman All-SEC Team. Led team with 50 receptions, 628 receiving yards. Ranked 4th in the FBS in KR average (27.5). Played in all 13 games with 7 starts.
- High School: 5-star recruit, #2 WR prospect nationally. Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football as a senior (897 yards, 10 TD rushing; 22-303, 3 TD receiving). Won back-to-back state titles in the 100-and 200-meter dash.
Barion Brown Draft Recap
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TJ Hall, Defensive Back, Iowa
- Saints 7th round draft pick, No. 219
The New Orleans Saints selected defensive back TJ Hall from Iowa with the 219th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2025.
Hall, 6'0", 189 lbs, played four seasons at Iowa where he started 18 out of 42 games played. He had 75 tackles (49 solo, 26 assists) and two interceptions. In 2025, he recorded 47 tackles (30 solo, 17 assists) and led the Big Ten with ten pass breakups. In the ReliaQuest Bowl, Hall had a career-high eight tackles and two pass breakups over Vanderbilt.
Hall is the fourth selection from Iowa and the first pick in 26 years (TE Austin Wheatley, 2000).
TJ Hall Career Overview
- 2025: Third-Team All-Big Ten Conference. Led team with 10 PBU. Started 11 games. Missed games with shoulder, hand injuries. Accepted an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl.
- 2024: Played in 12 games with 7 starts. 19 tackles, 2 PBU in 12 games.
- 2023: Played in the first 6 games as a reserve. Missed the rest of the season due to injury.
- 2022: Played in all 13 games as a reserve.
- High School: All-State as a senior (26 tackles, 3 INT; 48-805, 10 TD receiving). 361 passing yards as a junior. Lettered in basketball.
TJ Hall Draft Recap
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