Meet the Team: 2026 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

Jordyn Tyson, Wide Receiver, Arizona State

Tyson, 6'2", 203 lbs, is the ninth wide receiver taken by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft, the highest selected wideout since Wes Chandler (third) in 1978. On the current Saints roster, Tyson joins Saints wideout Chris Olave, who was the 11th overall selection in 2022 out of Ohio State. Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022 and played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils (2023-25). In 33 career games in college with 23 starts, he caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards (14.4 avg.) with 22 touchdowns. In 2024 and 2025, he was an Associated Press third-team All-American. Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022 and played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils (2023-25).