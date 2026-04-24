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Morning Break: Saints draft Jordyn Tyson, 2026 NFL Draft Day 1

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, April 24

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Rod Walker: Special night for Saints' draft pick Jordyn Tyson makes his NBA big brother proud

Jordyn Tyson was in Pittsburgh Thursday night for the biggest night of his life. His brother Jaylon, who plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was 300 miles away in Toronto, having one of the biggest nights of his life in a playoff game against the Raptors. SEE MORE>>

Here are 11 players who could make sense for the Saints on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft.

One position of need has been addressed, but which one will follow? The New Orleans Saints selected Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 pick, giving them an explosive complement to Chris Olave and providing some immediate help to young quarterback Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>

Jordyn Tyson lets the emotions flow after being picked in the 1st round by the Saints

Showing plenty of emotion, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson took a knee moments before hitting the 2026 NFL Draft stage after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. SEE MORE>>

The Saints draft Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 to pair with quarterback Tyler Shough

In the minutes after he received a phone call from the New Orleans Saints, Jordyn Tyson became overwhelmed with emotion. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints energize offense with addition of receiver Jordyn Tyson

After Jordyn Tyson was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft with the eighth overall pick, the Arizona State receiver conducted his first interview through teary eyes. SEE MORE>>

Jordyn Tyson: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 first round draft pick

Get to know Jordyn Tyson, the Arizona State wide receiver drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' first-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL Draft: Saints pick Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 overall selection

A year ago, the New Orleans Saints struck gold in the second round with their selection of quarterback Tyler Shough. Now, they're building around him. SEE MORE>>

Additional News

2026 NFL Draft: Snap grades for every team after Day 1

2026 NFL Draft: Biggest winners and losers from Round 1

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

2026 NFL Draft Photos: Jordyn Tyson in Pittsburgh

View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson cries as he looks at his reflection in a mirror while putting on a hat after being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson cries as he looks at his reflection in a mirror while putting on a hat after being chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
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View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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2026 NFL Draft Photos: Day 1 in Pittsburgh

Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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The candidates for the during International Fan of the Year walk the Red Carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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The candidates for the during International Fan of the Year walk the Red Carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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The candidates for the during International Fan of the Year walk the Red Carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
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The candidates for the during International Fan of the Year walk the Red Carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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NFL Draft decor Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.
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NFL Draft decor Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

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NFL Draft decor Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.
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NFL Draft decor Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

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2026 NFL Draft Portraits: Jordyn Tyson

Portraits of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

Cooper Neill/2026 Cooper Neill
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a photo during the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/NFL)

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2026 NFL Draft: Saints Draft Room All-Access Photos | Day 1

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
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Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Jordyn Tyson | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Arizona State wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during warms up before a NCAA college football game against TCU Horned Frogs Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during warms up before a NCAA college football game against TCU Horned Frogs Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a two-yard touchdown reception while being covered by Mississippi State safety Brylan Lanier (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a two-yard touchdown reception while being covered by Mississippi State safety Brylan Lanier (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Northern Arizona during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Northern Arizona during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a touchdown after making a catch against Texas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a touchdown after making a catch against Texas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) is lifted in the air after scoring a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 35-31.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) is lifted in the air after scoring a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 35-31.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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Photos: Bud Light presents 2026 Draft Watch Party

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
4 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
5 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
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New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
12 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
13 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
14 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
15 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
16 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
17 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
18 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
19 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
20 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
21 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
22 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
23 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
24 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
25 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
26 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.
27 / 27

New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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