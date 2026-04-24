Morning Break: Saints draft Jordyn Tyson, 2026 NFL Draft Day 1

Saints News from Nola.com

Jordyn Tyson was in Pittsburgh Thursday night for the biggest night of his life. His brother Jaylon, who plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was 300 miles away in Toronto, having one of the biggest nights of his life in a playoff game against the Raptors. SEE MORE>>

One position of need has been addressed, but which one will follow? The New Orleans Saints selected Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 pick, giving them an explosive complement to Chris Olave and providing some immediate help to young quarterback Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>

Showing plenty of emotion, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson took a knee moments before hitting the 2026 NFL Draft stage after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. SEE MORE>>