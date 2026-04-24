Morning Break: Saints draft Jordyn Tyson, 2026 NFL Draft Day 1

Saints News from Nola.com
Jordyn Tyson was in Pittsburgh Thursday night for the biggest night of his life. His brother Jaylon, who plays for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was 300 miles away in Toronto, having one of the biggest nights of his life in a playoff game against the Raptors. SEE MORE>>
One position of need has been addressed, but which one will follow? The New Orleans Saints selected Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 pick, giving them an explosive complement to Chris Olave and providing some immediate help to young quarterback Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>
Showing plenty of emotion, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson took a knee moments before hitting the 2026 NFL Draft stage after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. SEE MORE>>
In the minutes after he received a phone call from the New Orleans Saints, Jordyn Tyson became overwhelmed with emotion. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
After Jordyn Tyson was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft with the eighth overall pick, the Arizona State receiver conducted his first interview through teary eyes. SEE MORE>>
Get to know Jordyn Tyson, the Arizona State wide receiver drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints' first-round draft pick. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
A year ago, the New Orleans Saints struck gold in the second round with their selection of quarterback Tyler Shough. Now, they're building around him. SEE MORE>>
Additional News
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Portraits of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Arizona State wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.
New Orleans Saints legends Tyrone Hughes and Devery Henderson joined fans for the team's first round selection at the Bud Light 2026 Draft Watch Party at Hooters in Metairie on Thursday, April 23.