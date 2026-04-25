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Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fifth round draft pick

Get to know Lorenzo Styles Jr., the Ohio State defensive back drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints’ fifth-round draft pick.

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:04 PM
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Get to know Lorenzo Styles Jr., the Ohio State defensive back drafted No. 172 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' fifth-round draft pick.

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Lorenzo Styles Jr.

#- DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Position switch success story

Styles began his career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame. He recorded 54 receptions for 684 yards and 2 touchdowns across two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season and switched his positions to defensive back in his redshirt year with the Buckeyes.

National championship experience

Styles was part of Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, contributing in all 16 games as a reserve.

Versatile defensive back

Styles has experience at both the cornerback and safety positions, offering scheme flexibility at the next level.

Strong football lineage

Lorenzo is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., who played six seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. His brother, Sonny Styles, was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

Prep Offensive Player of the Year

Styles attended Pickerington High School in Ohio where he was a 4-star recruit and top-100 overall prospect nationally. He earned first-team All-State honors and was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in the state championship game as a junior for the Tigers.

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Lorenzo Styles Jr. | College Stats (Defensive Back)

YearGPGSSol TlkTot TklTFLPBU
2021 (ND)1300000
2022 (ND)1381100
2023 (OSU)600000
2024 (OSU)160101604
2025 (OSU)121118301.53
Total601929471.57

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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2025.08.30FBTexas

Skyler Schmitt/Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)
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Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)

Kirk Irwin
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Lorenzo-Styles-Jr.-7
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Keith Jones II/Ohio State Athletics
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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