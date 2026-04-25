Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fifth round draft pick

Position switch success story

Styles began his career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame. He recorded 54 receptions for 684 yards and 2 touchdowns across two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season and switched his positions to defensive back in his redshirt year with the Buckeyes.

National championship experience

Styles was part of Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, contributing in all 16 games as a reserve.

Versatile defensive back

Styles has experience at both the cornerback and safety positions, offering scheme flexibility at the next level.

Strong football lineage

Lorenzo is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., who played six seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. His brother, Sonny Styles, was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

Prep Offensive Player of the Year