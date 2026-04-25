Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fifth round draft pick

Get to know Lorenzo Styles Jr., the Ohio State defensive back drafted No. 172 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' fifth-round draft pick.
Position switch success story
Styles began his career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame. He recorded 54 receptions for 684 yards and 2 touchdowns across two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season and switched his positions to defensive back in his redshirt year with the Buckeyes.
National championship experience
Styles was part of Ohio State's national championship team in 2024, contributing in all 16 games as a reserve.
Versatile defensive back
Styles has experience at both the cornerback and safety positions, offering scheme flexibility at the next level.
Strong football lineage
Lorenzo is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., who played six seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams. His brother, Sonny Styles, was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.
Prep Offensive Player of the Year
Styles attended Pickerington High School in Ohio where he was a 4-star recruit and top-100 overall prospect nationally. He earned first-team All-State honors and was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in the state championship game as a junior for the Tigers.
Lorenzo Styles Jr. | College Stats (Defensive Back)
|Year
|GP
|GS
|Sol Tlk
|Tot Tkl
|TFL
|PBU
|2021 (ND)
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2022 (ND)
|13
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2023 (OSU)
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2024 (OSU)
|16
|0
|10
|16
|0
|4
|2025 (OSU)
|12
|11
|18
|30
|1.5
|3
|Total
|60
|19
|29
|47
|1.5
|7
View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.