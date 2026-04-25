Saints draft Barion Brown with No. 190 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Barion Brown: Field-stretching flanker who is light on route and catch fundamentals but heavy on kick-return talent. Teams will need to factor in Brown's ability to operate as a functional backup against his potential contributions on kickoffs, with league rules enhancing value in that area. A linear route tree might be needed to take advantage of his potential to get open deep or run free after the catch. His speed and return value make him worthy of selection on Day 3.