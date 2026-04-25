Saints draft Barion Brown with No. 190 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Barion Brown from LSU with the 190th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Brown, a 5-foot-11, 177-pound senior from Nashville, Tn., was a perennial All-SEC return specialist across four seasons with Kentucky and LSU, appearing in 50 games with 36 starts. A former 5-star recruit and the nation's No. 2 wide receiver prospect out of Pearl-Cohn High School, Brown totaled 175 receptions for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He also posted 65 kick returns for 1,910 yards and six touchdowns, which is an SEC career record and the most in FBS since 2022.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Barion Brown
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 177 | Hand Size: 9 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.30 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | Vertical Jump: 32 | Broad Jump: 9' 10" | Bench Press: DNP
NFL.com overview on Barion Brown: Field-stretching flanker who is light on route and catch fundamentals but heavy on kick-return talent. Teams will need to factor in Brown's ability to operate as a functional backup against his potential contributions on kickoffs, with league rules enhancing value in that area. A linear route tree might be needed to take advantage of his potential to get open deep or run free after the catch. His speed and return value make him worthy of selection on Day 3.
View photos of Barion Brown after being drafted No. 190 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the wide receiver from his college career with Kentucky and LSU as well as his pre-draft process.