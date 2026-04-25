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Saints draft Barion Brown with No. 190 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted LSU wide receiver Barion Brown with the No. 190 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:39 PM
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The New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Barion Brown from LSU with the 190th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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Barion Brown

#- WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 177 lbs
  • College: LSU

Brown, a 5-foot-11, 177-pound senior from Nashville, Tn., was a perennial All-SEC return specialist across four seasons with Kentucky and LSU, appearing in 50 games with 36 starts. A former 5-star recruit and the nation's No. 2 wide receiver prospect out of Pearl-Cohn High School, Brown totaled 175 receptions for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. He also posted 65 kick returns for 1,910 yards and six touchdowns, which is an SEC career record and the most in FBS since 2022.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Barion Brown

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 177 | Hand Size: 9 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.30 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | Vertical Jump: 32 | Broad Jump: 9' 10" | Bench Press: DNP

NFL.com overview on Barion Brown: Field-stretching flanker who is light on route and catch fundamentals but heavy on kick-return talent. Teams will need to factor in Brown's ability to operate as a functional backup against his potential contributions on kickoffs, with league rules enhancing value in that area. A linear route tree might be needed to take advantage of his potential to get open deep or run free after the catch. His speed and return value make him worthy of selection on Day 3.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Barion Brown | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Barion Brown after being drafted No. 190 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the wide receiver from his college career with Kentucky and LSU as well as his pre-draft process.

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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Pess
American Team wide receiver Barion Brown (6), of LSU, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala.
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American Team wide receiver Barion Brown (6), of LSU, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala.

Butch Dill/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries on a pass reception against Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries on a pass reception against Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) gains yardage on a kickoff return against Houston during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) gains yardage on a kickoff return against Houston during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.

Karen Warren/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs the ball on a kickoff return against Houston defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) which resulted in a touchdown during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs the ball on a kickoff return against Houston defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) which resulted in a touchdown during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.

Karen Warren/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries against Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries against Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) tries to get away from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Richard McKneely (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) tries to get away from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Richard McKneely (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Peter Forest/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Michael Conroy/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) steps out of bounds after a 14-yard reception for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.
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Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) steps out of bounds after a 14-yard reception for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

Artie Walker Jr./Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Michael Conroy/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20.
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Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20.

Gary McCullough/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) goes through workouts with LSU offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) goes through workouts with LSU offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown makes a reception to score a touchdown against Florida on a 45-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.
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Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown makes a reception to score a touchdown against Florida on a 45-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

John Raoux/Associated Pess
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