Barion Brown: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 sixth round draft pick

Elite return specialist

During his senior year at LSU, Brown set the SEC career record with six kickoff return touchdowns, the most in the FBS since 2022.

Game-breaking speed

Brown clocked a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, making him one of the fastest players in the draft class.

Proven SEC Production

Brown led LSU with 53 receptions and 532 receiving yards in 2025. Brown was also named a second-team All-SEC (2023) and first-team All-SEC (2024) return specialist during his sophomore and junior seasons with Kentucky.

Freshman Breakout Season

Brown kicked off his college career in strong fashion, establishing himself as an immediate impact playmaker with Kentucky. He played in all 13 games with 7 starts for the Wildcasts, leading the team with 50 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He ranked fourth in the FBS with a 27.5-yard kickoff return average, including one touchdown and was also named a Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC selection.

Mr. Football