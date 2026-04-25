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Barion Brown: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 sixth round draft pick

Get to know Barion Brown, the LSU wide receiver drafted No. 190 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints’ sixth-round draft pick.

Apr 25, 2026 at 04:08 PM
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LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Get to know Barion Brown, the LSU wide receiver drafted No. 190 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' sixth-round draft pick.

Barion-Brown-Headshot-1920x1080

Barion Brown

#- WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 177 lbs
  • College: LSU

Elite return specialist

During his senior year at LSU, Brown set the SEC career record with six kickoff return touchdowns, the most in the FBS since 2022.

Game-breaking speed

Brown clocked a 4.30 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, making him one of the fastest players in the draft class.

Proven SEC Production

Brown led LSU with 53 receptions and 532 receiving yards in 2025. Brown was also named a second-team All-SEC (2023) and first-team All-SEC (2024) return specialist during his sophomore and junior seasons with Kentucky.

Freshman Breakout Season

Brown kicked off his college career in strong fashion, establishing himself as an immediate impact playmaker with Kentucky. He played in all 13 games with 7 starts for the Wildcasts, leading the team with 50 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He ranked fourth in the FBS with a 27.5-yard kickoff return average, including one touchdown and was also named a Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC selection.

Mr. Football

A 5-star recruit out of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Brown was named Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football as a senior. He totaled 897 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 303 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Brown also won back-to-back state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash, becoming one of the most decorated athletes in Tennessee high school history.

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Barion Brown | College Stats (Wide Receiver)

YearGPGSRecRec YdsRec AvgRec TD
2022 (KY)1375062812.64
2023 (KY)13114353912.54
2024 (KY)1192936112.43
2025 (LSU)1395353210.01
Total50361752,06011.812

Barion Brown | College Stats (Kick/Punt Returner)

YearKRKR YdsKR AvgKR TDPRPR YdsPR AvgPR TD
2022 (KY)1644027.517284.00
2023 (KY)1657636.0335117.00
2024 (KY)1844924.91166.00
2025 (LSU)1544529.710000
Total651,91029.4611857.70

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