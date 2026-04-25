Saints draft Lorenzo Styles Jr. with No. 172 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Ohio State with the 172nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Styles, a 6-foot senior from Pickerington, Ohio, brought versatility and pedigree to the secondary after beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame before transitioning to cornerback at Ohio State. A former top-100 national recruit, he played in 60 career games with 19 starts, including 11 starts in 2025. Styles contributed to a national championship team in 2024 and showcased positional flexibility with experience at both cornerback and safety, while also adding value on special teams early in his career.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Lorenzo Styles Jr..
Height: 6-0 1/2 | Weight: 194 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.27 | 10-Yard Split: 1.49 | Vertical Jump: 39 | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
NFL.com overview on Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Styles has made improvements during his transition from receiver to defensive back over the last three seasons. However, tight hips and a lack of route recognition are a double whammy that slows his departure and limits ball production in man. He appears alert and responsive from short zone and plays with good leverage, which could be something to build on. Styles needs to become a bigger factor in run support, though. His cover talent on special teams could buy him some time, but making a practice squad might be the most reasonable goal at this juncture.
View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.