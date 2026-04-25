Saints draft Lorenzo Styles Jr. with No. 172 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Styles has made improvements during his transition from receiver to defensive back over the last three seasons. However, tight hips and a lack of route recognition are a double whammy that slows his departure and limits ball production in man. He appears alert and responsive from short zone and plays with good leverage, which could be something to build on. Styles needs to become a bigger factor in run support, though. His cover talent on special teams could buy him some time, but making a practice squad might be the most reasonable goal at this juncture.