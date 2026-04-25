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Saints draft Lorenzo Styles Jr. with No. 172 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:31 PM
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The New Orleans Saints drafted defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Ohio State with the 172nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

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Lorenzo Styles Jr.

#- DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Styles, a 6-foot senior from Pickerington, Ohio, brought versatility and pedigree to the secondary after beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame before transitioning to cornerback at Ohio State. A former top-100 national recruit, he played in 60 career games with 19 starts, including 11 starts in 2025. Styles contributed to a national championship team in 2024 and showcased positional flexibility with experience at both cornerback and safety, while also adding value on special teams early in his career.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Lorenzo Styles Jr..

Height: 6-0 1/2 | Weight: 194 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.27 | 10-Yard Split: 1.49 | Vertical Jump: 39 | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP

NFL.com overview on Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Styles has made improvements during his transition from receiver to defensive back over the last three seasons. However, tight hips and a lack of route recognition are a double whammy that slows his departure and limits ball production in man. He appears alert and responsive from short zone and plays with good leverage, which could be something to build on. Styles needs to become a bigger factor in run support, though. His cover talent on special teams could buy him some time, but making a practice squad might be the most reasonable goal at this juncture.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Skyler Schmitt/Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)
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Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)

Kirk Irwin
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
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Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Keith Jones II/Ohio State Athletics
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
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Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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