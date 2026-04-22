Morning Break: Saints celebrate anniversary of 2006 Draft Class

Saints News from Nola.com
Unless the New Orleans Saints have a surprise up their sleeve, it feels safe to say that when the first round of the NFL draft comes to a close Thursday, they will have addressed one of three positions with the No. 8 pick. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The most productive draft class in New Orleans Saints history celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, and its esteem grows with the seasons. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Bucky Brooks 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants gift Jaxson Dart top-10 picks at running back, receiver
It's draft week! Before the event gets underway on Thursday night, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out in Pittsburgh. While we're certain to see some trades once the picks start flying, in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos in honor of 20 years since the 2006 NFL Draft, when the New Orleans Saints drafted running back Reggie Bush (25), defensive back Roman Harper (41), offensive guard Jahri Evans (73), defensive end Rob Ninkovich (93), wide receiver Mike Hass (18), offensive tackle Zach Strief (64), and wide receiver Marques Colston (12).
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.