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Morning Break: Saints celebrate anniversary of 2006 Draft Class

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 22

Apr 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints have a top-10 NFL draft pick. Which position would be the safest investment?

Unless the New Orleans Saints have a surprise up their sleeve, it feels safe to say that when the first round of the NFL draft comes to a close Thursday, they will have addressed one of three positions with the No. 8 pick. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The Architecture of Hope: Revisiting the Saints 2006 draft class

The most productive draft class in New Orleans Saints history celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, and its esteem grows with the seasons. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Bucky Brooks 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants gift Jaxson Dart top-10 picks at running back, receiver

It's draft week! Before the event gets underway on Thursday night, I'm here to take my fourth and final attempt at projecting how the first round will play out in Pittsburgh. While we're certain to see some trades once the picks start flying, in this simulation, I'm keeping everything as it stands right now in hopes of providing the most realistic forecast for as many teams as possible. SEE MORE>>

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2006 NFL Draft

Check out photos in honor of 20 years since the 2006 NFL Draft, when the New Orleans Saints drafted running back Reggie Bush (25), defensive back Roman Harper (41), offensive guard Jahri Evans (73), defensive end Rob Ninkovich (93), wide receiver Mike Hass (18), offensive tackle Zach Strief (64), and wide receiver Marques Colston (12).

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The New Orleans Saints newest player Reggie Bush, center, holds up a jersey with Saints general manger Mickey Loomis, left, and head coach Sean Payton, right, at their headquarters in Metairie, La., on Saturday, April 29, 2006. The Saints had the second pick overall and they took running back Bush.
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The New Orleans Saints newest player Reggie Bush, center, holds up a jersey with Saints general manger Mickey Loomis, left, and head coach Sean Payton, right, at their headquarters in Metairie, La., on Saturday, April 29, 2006. The Saints had the second pick overall and they took running back Bush.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010.

Rob Carr/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) looks for room in the first half of their NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) looks for room in the first half of their NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009.

Dave Martin/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) brushes off the tackle of San Diego Chargers defender Quentin Jammer (23) in the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Friday, Aug. 27, 2010.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) brushes off the tackle of San Diego Chargers defender Quentin Jammer (23) in the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Friday, Aug. 27, 2010.

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 20, 2010.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush (25) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 20, 2010.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31.
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New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31.

Chris Martinez/AP Photo
Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai (29) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper (41) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010.
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Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai (29) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Roman Harper (41) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010.

Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints strong safety Roman Harper (41) tries to tackle Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012.
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New Orleans Saints strong safety Roman Harper (41) tries to tackle Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012.

Bill Haber/AP Photo
San Diego Chargers Antonio Gates, right, is tackled by New Orleans Saints Roman Harper during the NFL football match between San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 26, 2008.
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San Diego Chargers Antonio Gates, right, is tackled by New Orleans Saints Roman Harper during the NFL football match between San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 26, 2008.

Matt Dunham/AP Photo
Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) cannot make the reception while being tackled by New Orleans Saints strong safety Roman Harper (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, in Houston.
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Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels (81) cannot make the reception while being tackled by New Orleans Saints strong safety Roman Harper (41) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, in Houston.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
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New Orleans Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
In this Oct. 18, 2009, file photo, New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks as quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. It was a big deal at Division II Bloomsburg when one of their own, Jahri Evans, was drafted by the Saints. Four years later, Evans is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and playing in the Super Bowl.
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In this Oct. 18, 2009, file photo, New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks as quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. It was a big deal at Division II Bloomsburg when one of their own, Jahri Evans, was drafted by the Saints. Four years later, Evans is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection and playing in the Super Bowl.

Bill Haber/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 26-24.
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New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 26-24.

David Richard/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) while protecting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.
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New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) blocks Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (90) while protecting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014.

Duane Burleson/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) pass protects for quarterback Drew Brees during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011.
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New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans (73) pass protects for quarterback Drew Brees during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints guard Jonathan Goodwin, left, Rob Ninkovich and defensive tackle Brandon Villarreal, right, join hands as they begin the protection wedge for a kick returning exercise after practice Thursday, Aug. 24, 2006, at football training camp in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints guard Jonathan Goodwin, left, Rob Ninkovich and defensive tackle Brandon Villarreal, right, join hands as they begin the protection wedge for a kick returning exercise after practice Thursday, Aug. 24, 2006, at football training camp in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints defensive end Rob Ninkovich, right, uses his body to block a "punt" by punter Steve Weatherford during morning football practice Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. The purpose of the drill was to get defenders to use their hands to block the punts in front of them.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Rob Ninkovich, right, uses his body to block a "punt" by punter Steve Weatherford during morning football practice Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. The purpose of the drill was to get defenders to use their hands to block the punts in front of them.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb (78) fights off rookie defensive end Rob Ninkovich (93) during drills Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. Stinchcomb had been riding a rehab bicycle at practice for a couple of days.
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New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Jon Stinchcomb (78) fights off rookie defensive end Rob Ninkovich (93) during drills Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. Stinchcomb had been riding a rehab bicycle at practice for a couple of days.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints defensive rookie Rob Ninkovich (93) is handed a third helmet to carry by a veteran teammate, Sunday, July 30, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. As part of the good natured hazing of rookies, the veteran defensive linemen have their rookie counterparts pick up and return to their lockers the helmets and shoulder pads left on the field following practice.
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New Orleans Saints defensive rookie Rob Ninkovich (93) is handed a third helmet to carry by a veteran teammate, Sunday, July 30, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. As part of the good natured hazing of rookies, the veteran defensive linemen have their rookie counterparts pick up and return to their lockers the helmets and shoulder pads left on the field following practice.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Rob Ninkovich hits the blocking sled at morning practice Saturday, July 29, 2006, at football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Rob Ninkovich hits the blocking sled at morning practice Saturday, July 29, 2006, at football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mike Hass (18) reaches for a pass during practice Thursday, Aug. 10, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mike Hass (18) reaches for a pass during practice Thursday, Aug. 10, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Jamal Jones (89), Mike Hass (18), and Joe Horn (87) complete their morning jog at practice, Sunday, July 30, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College, in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints wide receivers Jamal Jones (89), Mike Hass (18), and Joe Horn (87) complete their morning jog at practice, Sunday, July 30, 2006, at their football training camp at Millsaps College, in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Mike Hass (18) watches as a pass falls away from him during practice Saturday, July 29, 2006, at the New Orleans Saints' football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Mike Hass (18) watches as a pass falls away from him during practice Saturday, July 29, 2006, at the New Orleans Saints' football training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Mike Hass keeps his eye on the football as he works on returning punts at the opening practice Friday, July 28, 2006, at the team's training facility at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Mike Hass keeps his eye on the football as he works on returning punts at the opening practice Friday, July 28, 2006, at the team's training facility at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints cornerback Josh Lay, left, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Mike Hass during an intrasquad football scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Jackson, Miss.
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New Orleans Saints cornerback Josh Lay, left, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Mike Hass during an intrasquad football scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Jackson, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64), center, takes a position on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2010.
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New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64), center, takes a position on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2010.

Steven Senne/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) defends against San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during an NFL divisional playoff football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. The 49ers defeated the Saints 36-32.
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New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) defends against San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) during an NFL divisional playoff football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. The 49ers defeated the Saints 36-32.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Photo
In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Strief says he's retiring after 12 NFL seasons. Strief, who made a tearful announcement on Monday, in Metairie, La., says his career far exceeded his expectations. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
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In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Strief says he's retiring after 12 NFL seasons. Strief, who made a tearful announcement on Monday, in Metairie, La., says his career far exceeded his expectations. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013.
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New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) and guard Jahri Evans (73) set up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.
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New Orleans Saints tackle Zach Strief (64) and guard Jahri Evans (73) set up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, left, runs past Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter for an 86-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 21-18 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006.
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New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, left, runs past Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter for an 86-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 21-18 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006.

Rick Havner /AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) dives across the goal line with Cleveland Browns defender Brian Russell (27) in tow on a 12-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Cleveland. The Saints spoiled the Browns' home opener, winning 19-14. Browns' Ralph Brown (20) trails the play.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) dives across the goal line with Cleveland Browns defender Brian Russell (27) in tow on a 12-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Cleveland. The Saints spoiled the Browns' home opener, winning 19-14. Browns' Ralph Brown (20) trails the play.

Amy Sancetta /AP Photo
New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston during the team's NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009 in Houston.
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New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston during the team's NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009 in Houston.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints Marques Colston (12) makes a twisting catch during a game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 24, 2007.
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New Orleans Saints Marques Colston (12) makes a twisting catch during a game against the Tennessee Titans in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 24, 2007.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) grabs a touchdown pass as New York Giants cornerback R.W. McQuarters defends during second quarter NFL football Sunday, Dec. 24, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston (12) grabs a touchdown pass as New York Giants cornerback R.W. McQuarters defends during second quarter NFL football Sunday, Dec. 24, 2006, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bill Kostroun/AP Photo
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Saints voluntary offseason workouts | All-Access Photos 4/20/26

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 45

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as New Orleans Saints players arrive and participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 20, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | Louisiana Week 5 Games 4/21/26

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
2 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
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Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
11 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
16 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
17 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
18 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
19 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
20 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
21 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
22 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
23 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
24 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
25 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
26 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
27 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
28 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
29 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
30 / 30

Check out the best Week 5 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 20 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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