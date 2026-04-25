Saints draft Bryce Lance with No. 136 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Bryce Lance: Fifth-year senior with two seasons of explosive production as a boundary target. Lance lacks release quickness/short-area agility as a route-runner but possesses outstanding ball skills and positional instincts that allow him to create catch space. He has run-by speed on the FCS level but won't be able to rely on pure gas to beat NFL coverage. He will have to spend more time polishing up his route work. Lance needs a more intentional route tree on the next level, but he's smart, has good ball skills and should compete for a role as a backup.