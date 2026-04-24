New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2026 NFL Draft

- With the eighth pick overall, New Orleans selected Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson.
- Tyson was the 61st first round pick taken by the Saints all-time (including QB Dave Wilson taken in the first round of the 1981 Supplemental Draft).
- This is the third time New Orleans has picked from the eighth overall slot in the NFL Draft, the last occurring in 1993, when they selected Pro Football Hall of Fame T William Roaf.
- Tyson, 6-2, 203, is the ninth wide receiver taken by the Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft, the highest selected wideout since Wes Chandler (third) in 1978. On the current Saints roster, Tyson joins Saints wideout Chris Olave, who was the 11th overall selection in 2022 out of Ohio State. With nine wideouts and nine running backs selected by the team in the first round, only tackles (ten) and defensive ends (11) have been selected more.
- Tyson was the sixth Arizona State player picked by New Orleans in the NFL Draft, the first former Sun Devil picked in the first round by the Black and Gold. He is the first Saint taken from Arizona State since DE Jimmy Verdon was selected in the seventh round in 2005.
- Tyson was the second Arizona State wide receiver ever taken by the Saints, joining Keith Poole, who was selected in the fourth round in 1997.
- Tyson started his career at Colorado in 2022 and played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils (2023-25). In 33 career games in college with 23 starts, he caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards (14.4 avg.) with 22 touchdowns. In 2024 and 2025, he was an Associated Press third-team All-American.
- In his final college season in 2025, Tyson earned third-team All-American honors and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection after finishing with 711 yards on 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- In 2024, Tyson started all 12 games he appeared in for the Sun Devils, leading his team with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards (14.7 avg.) with ten touchdowns. He had five games of 100 yards receiving and has 50 receptions for 732 yards and six scores in his final six appearances. In addition to earning third-team All-American, he was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, after playing in only three games his first season in Tempe in 2023.
- As a freshman at Colorado in 2022, appearing in nine games with two starts and caught 22 passes for 470 yards (21.4 avg. – fourth-highest in FBS) with four touchdowns. In Colorado's matchup against his future team, Arizona State, he had 115 receiving yards with one touchdown, as well as four punt returns for 131 yards with a touchdown, becoming the first CU player to have 100 receiving yards and 100+ punt return yards in a single game.
- Tyson prepped at Allen (Texas) High School, where as a senior, he had 80 catches for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns, receiving, completed both of his pass attempts for 34 yards and one touchdown and on special teams had ten punt returns for 212 yards.
- His brother Jaylon, played basketball at Texas, Texas Tech and California, and was a first round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024, currently playing for the Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA playoffs.
- On Friday, the Saints have one second round pick (42nd overall) and one third round selection (73rd overall).
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.