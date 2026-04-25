New Orleans Saints add two Bulldogs on second day of NFL Draft

Miller and Delp twice played in the Sugar Bowl with the Bulldogs, both losses. That experience left a bad taste in Miller's mouth, but he found a better one within the city.

"I love the city," he said. "I love them glazed beignets — I've got to stay away from them, though. I've got to stay away from them, I'm going to kind of just portion that out a little bit.

"But I love the city of New Orleans, it's a city of camaraderie. I think the whole city comes together. I was just telling one of my homeboys a couple of weeks ago, next year I cannot miss Mardi Gras. And guess what? I'm going to be down there, so it's perfect."

The Delp household will not require a paraphernalia dump.

"I was never really a Falcons fan," Delp said. "Growing up in Georgia, I was a college football fan. Down here it's not like that, where people grow up diehard Falcons fans. You're a Georgia Bulldog fan growing up down here. I grew up watching college football. I watched the Falcons here and there but I was never losing sleep over them."

Delp caught 20 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown last season, and finished his career with 70 catches for 854 yards and nine scores.

"He's a multi-spot guy, he's played a lot of different positions in his career, he's played with some other tight ends so he knows how to kind of play that, kind of, multi-tight end type of role," Moore said. "It was a great opportunity for us, for him to still be available in the third round was a nice luxury for us."

For his part, Delp is anxious to display all of his ability.

"I think I'm a dude that can do it all and that's why I'm so excited to get to play here," Delp said. "Special teams, anywhere on offense, I'm a dude that can bring everything to the table and I think I've shown that over the past couple of years. I'm just excited to play and win some games."