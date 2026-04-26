New Orleans Saints add offensive weapons, speed in NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints believe they got what they sought from the 2026 NFL Draft, which concluded with rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.
Three receivers, a tight end, a defensive tackle, an offensive guard, two defensive backs and an edge rusher (acquired via trade) capped the weekend as New Orleans, perhaps especially, added offensive pop in the quest to improve the unit and provide support for quarterback Tyler Shough.
"I don't know that we expected four (skill position players on offense), but we wanted to add in that area," Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday. "We wanted to add speed to our team, which we did. I think we drafted a heck of a relay team.
"I think it was a little something for everyone — offense, defense and special teams. I think that's a good thing for us."
It began Thursday with the first-round selection of Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson, continued Friday in the second and third rounds with Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller and Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, and concluded Saturday with six additions.
The Saturday bump in speed was provided in the selections of North Dakota State receiver Bryce Lance (fourth round, No. 136), Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. (fifth round, No. 172), LSU receiver Barion Brown (sixth round, No. 190) and Iowa cornerback TJ Hall (seventh round, No. 219).
New Orleans' first pick of the day was Auburn offensive guard Jeremiah Wright (fourth round, No. 132). Edge rusher Tyree Wilson was added via trade with the Raiders; the Saints sent their fifth-round pick (No. 150) to Las Vegas in exchange for Wilson, a first-round pick in 2023, and the Raiders' seventh-round pick this year, which was used to pick Hall.
Wright finished his college career with 24 consecutive starts at right guard, after transitioning from offense; he played six games as a reserve defensive tackle in 2020.
He played in the Senior Bowl under Saints associate head coach/running backs coach Joel Thomas, who was head coach of the American team, and several members of New Orleans' staff. Wright said his strength is run blocking and that he'll need work on pass protection.
He learned from his stint on defense.
"I learned patience," he said. "A lot of patience. It's not going to happen when you want it, there's going to be a lot of blood, sweat and tears. You've got guys in front of you — just seeing how they work and what they brought to the table. For me to transition over, I see all the hard work and talent everything, and the chemistry that they have. I knew I had to step my game up coming in as a freshman, and I was ready to play."
Lance, who ran a 4.36-second 40 at the NFL Combine, became the only receiver in Bison history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons: 1,079 and eight touchdowns on 51 catches in '25, and 1,071 and 17 touchdowns on 75 catches in '24.
His older brother, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft.
"I think I have elite ball skills — when the ball is in the air, it's mine or nobody's," Lance said. "I think I play the game at a really fast pace. I think I learn pretty quickly, I can read defenses and things like that. I think the receiver position is a super technical position, so I think I can get better at the technical aspects of that."
Styles ran a 4.27-second 40 at the Combine and became the latest in the Ohio State-to-New Orleans pipeline. A labrum injury and subsequent surgery will keep him out until training camp, but he offers versatility to the defensive backfield and is capable of returning kickoffs. He played receiver two years at Notre Dame before transferring to Ohio State.
"I feel like being able to understand route concepts — I used to run those route concepts, how I learned to attack the defense, how I learned to attack (defensive backs)," he said. "So I feel like my overall acumen just increased, especially working here with this Ohio State staff. They prepared me well."
While Styles is capable of returning kickoffs, Brown may have been born to do it. In three seasons at Kentucky and one at LSU, he returned six kickoffs for touchdowns, one shy of the NCAA record. Overall, he returned 65 kickoffs for 1,910 yards, caught 175 passes for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns, and added 32 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
"I can do anything you want me to do (as a receiver)," Brown said. "If you want me to go in there and block, I'll go in there and block. Get a screen pass, let's do it, I'll run through somebody. Whatever you need to do as a receiver, I'm here to do it and I'm doing it with a smile on my face."
But he has been special as a returner.
"Any special teams is a will to do it," he said. "If you want to do it, you'll get out there and do it. It's something I've been doing — catching the ball, taking it to the house for 100 yards and celebrating with my teammates. It's just a will to do it and a want to do it and I want to do it, so it's going to get done."
Hall had an interception, a team-leading 10 pass breakups and 47 tackles last season. He said he can play every position in the secondary.
"Different teams have different visions," he said. "Some have corner and nickel, some have safety with nickel, some have safety. I feel like I can fit anywhere. I feel like I can play all five positions in the backfield."
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.