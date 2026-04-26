New Orleans Saints add offensive weapons, speed in NFL Draft

Lance, who ran a 4.36-second 40 at the NFL Combine, became the only receiver in Bison history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons: 1,079 and eight touchdowns on 51 catches in '25, and 1,071 and 17 touchdowns on 75 catches in '24.

His older brother, quarterback Trey Lance, was the third overall pick in the 2021 draft.

"I think I have elite ball skills — when the ball is in the air, it's mine or nobody's," Lance said. "I think I play the game at a really fast pace. I think I learn pretty quickly, I can read defenses and things like that. I think the receiver position is a super technical position, so I think I can get better at the technical aspects of that."

Styles ran a 4.27-second 40 at the Combine and became the latest in the Ohio State-to-New Orleans pipeline. A labrum injury and subsequent surgery will keep him out until training camp, but he offers versatility to the defensive backfield and is capable of returning kickoffs. He played receiver two years at Notre Dame before transferring to Ohio State.

"I feel like being able to understand route concepts — I used to run those route concepts, how I learned to attack the defense, how I learned to attack (defensive backs)," he said. "So I feel like my overall acumen just increased, especially working here with this Ohio State staff. They prepared me well."

While Styles is capable of returning kickoffs, Brown may have been born to do it. In three seasons at Kentucky and one at LSU, he returned six kickoffs for touchdowns, one shy of the NCAA record. Overall, he returned 65 kickoffs for 1,910 yards, caught 175 passes for 2,060 yards and 12 touchdowns, and added 32 carries for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

"I can do anything you want me to do (as a receiver)," Brown said. "If you want me to go in there and block, I'll go in there and block. Get a screen pass, let's do it, I'll run through somebody. Whatever you need to do as a receiver, I'm here to do it and I'm doing it with a smile on my face."

But he has been special as a returner.

"Any special teams is a will to do it," he said. "If you want to do it, you'll get out there and do it. It's something I've been doing — catching the ball, taking it to the house for 100 yards and celebrating with my teammates. It's just a will to do it and a want to do it and I want to do it, so it's going to get done."

Hall had an interception, a team-leading 10 pass breakups and 47 tackles last season. He said he can play every position in the secondary.