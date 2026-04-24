Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Miller from Georgia with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026.
Miller, a 6-foot-3 3/4, 321-pound redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Ga., emerged as a steady interior presence for the Bulldogs, starting all 14 games in 2025 after working into a larger role the previous two seasons. A former 4-star recruit and Georgia Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year at Cedar Grove High School, Miller totaled 64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks across his collegiate career. Known for his size and strength in the middle, he posted a career-high 27 tackles in 2024 and followed with 23 tackles and four TFLs in 2025 while anchoring one of the nation's top defensive fronts.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Christen Miller.
Height: 6-3 3/4 | Weight: 321 | Hand Size: 10 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | Vertical: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP
NFL.com overview on Christen Miller: Miller is an even-front nose tackle who can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack. He has good stack-and-shed against single blocks but lacks the prototypical mass of a space-eater. He will lose his anchor to double teams and strong angle blocks at times. He's average at matching lateral movement off the snap but is generally aware of play design and hustles across gaps to squeeze run lanes. He'll continue to bulk up and should become a good starter who is more consistent than dominant along the interior.
View photos of Christen Miller after being drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia defensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.