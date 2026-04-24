Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Christen Miller: Miller is an even-front nose tackle who can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack. He has good stack-and-shed against single blocks but lacks the prototypical mass of a space-eater. He will lose his anchor to double teams and strong angle blocks at times. He's average at matching lateral movement off the snap but is generally aware of play design and hustles across gaps to squeeze run lanes. He'll continue to bulk up and should become a good starter who is more consistent than dominant along the interior.