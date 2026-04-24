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Saints draft Christen Miller with No. 42 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2026 at 06:53 PM
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The New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Christen Miller from Georgia with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (22) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Christen Miller

#- DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 321 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Miller, a 6-foot-3 3/4, 321-pound redshirt junior from Ellenwood, Ga., emerged as a steady interior presence for the Bulldogs, starting all 14 games in 2025 after working into a larger role the previous two seasons. A former 4-star recruit and Georgia Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year at Cedar Grove High School, Miller totaled 64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks across his collegiate career. Known for his size and strength in the middle, he posted a career-high 27 tackles in 2024 and followed with 23 tackles and four TFLs in 2025 while anchoring one of the nation's top defensive fronts.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Christen Miller.

Height: 6-3 3/4 | Weight: 321 | Hand Size: 10 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | Vertical: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | Bench Press: DNP

NFL.com overview on Christen Miller: Miller is an even-front nose tackle who can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack. He has good stack-and-shed against single blocks but lacks the prototypical mass of a space-eater. He will lose his anchor to double teams and strong angle blocks at times. He's average at matching lateral movement off the snap but is generally aware of play design and hustles across gaps to squeeze run lanes. He'll continue to bulk up and should become a good starter who is more consistent than dominant along the interior.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Christen Miller | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Christen Miller after being drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia defensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) blocks against Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (65) blocks against Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Tennessee Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Tennessee Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.

Stew Milne/Associated Press
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) gets rid of the ball as Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
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Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) gets rid of the ball as Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Rodolfo Gonzalez/Associated Press
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) during Georgia's game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Conor Dillon/Associated Press
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
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FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) heads to the sideline after a play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Georgia's Christen Miller (52) and Zion Branch (2) tackle Georgia Tech running back Chad Alexander (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta.
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Georgia's Christen Miller (52) and Zion Branch (2) tackle Georgia Tech running back Chad Alexander (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta.

Mike Stewart/Associated Press
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) fights through a block by Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga.
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Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) fights through a block by Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga.

Colin Hubbard/Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52), defensive back KJ Bolden (4), and defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) exit the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga.
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Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52), defensive back KJ Bolden (4), and defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) exit the field after an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga.

Colin Hubbard/Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.

Randy J. Williams/Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) his sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) his sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss.

Randy J. Williams/Associated Press
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