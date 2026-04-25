Christen Miller: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 second round draft pick

4-Star Recruit

Miller was a standout perfomer out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. The defensive tackle earned Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior and was named First Team Class 3A All-State for the Saints.

Redshirt Freshman

Miller was redshirted as a freshman with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. He played in four games as a reserve. In his sophomore season, he recorded 14 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and a sack in 13 games as a reserve.

Junior Year Highs

Miller entered a starting role in 2024 and elevated his play during his junior year with the Bulldogs. He recorded a career-high 27 tackles in 12 games in addition to 3.5 tackles-for-loss.

First-Team All-SEC

As a senior for Georgia, Miller was a key contributor on the Bulldog's defense that earned multiple All-SEC selections in 2025, helping anchor the run defense while logging the highest workload of his career. He was named to the All-SEC first team at the defensive lineman position group.

Career Numbers