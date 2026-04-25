Christen Miller: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 second round draft pick

Get to know Christen Miller, the Georgia defensive tackle drafted No. 42 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' second-round draft pick.
4-Star Recruit
Miller was a standout perfomer out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. The defensive tackle earned Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior and was named First Team Class 3A All-State for the Saints.
Redshirt Freshman
Miller was redshirted as a freshman with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. He played in four games as a reserve. In his sophomore season, he recorded 14 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and a sack in 13 games as a reserve.
Junior Year Highs
Miller entered a starting role in 2024 and elevated his play during his junior year with the Bulldogs. He recorded a career-high 27 tackles in 12 games in addition to 3.5 tackles-for-loss.
First-Team All-SEC
As a senior for Georgia, Miller was a key contributor on the Bulldog's defense that earned multiple All-SEC selections in 2025, helping anchor the run defense while logging the highest workload of his career. He was named to the All-SEC first team at the defensive lineman position group.
Career Numbers
Miller totaled 64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks across his collegiate career at Georgia.
Christen Miller | College Stats (Defensive Tackle)
|Year
|GP
|Tot Tkl
|TFL
|Sack
|QBH
|FF
|2022
|4
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|2023
|13
|14
|4.0
|1.0
|0
|0
|2024
|12
|27
|3.5
|1.5
|1
|0
|2025
|14
|23
|4.0
|1.5
|2
|0
|Total
|43
|64
|11.5
|4.0
|4
|0
View photos of Christen Miller after being drafted No. 42 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia defensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.