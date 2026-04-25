Oscar Delp: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 third round draft pick

Pro Day Performance

Delp delivered an impressive pro day performance, running a 4.49 40-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical and 23 bench press reps.

Career Highlights

During his sophomore and junior year in Georgia, he played in all 14 games with 10 starts each season. Delp tallied a career-high 24 receptions for 284 yards in 2023 and set another career-high in receiving touchdowns (4) in 2024. During his senior year at Georgia, Delp was honored as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.

College Competition

Delp received several offers from diffferent college football programs across the country. He ultimately committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan, and Clemson where his cousin played football. Delp joined the Bulldogs in 2022 and played in 13 games as a reserve for the National Champions.

Top High School Prospect

Delp was a former 4-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end prospect nationally out of West Forsyth High School in Georgia. He was named the Forsyth County Offensive Player of the Year with 59 receptions for 923 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 14 carries for 45 yards and a rushing touchdown as a senior. He also lettered in lacrosse for the Wolverines.

Athletic Family Genes