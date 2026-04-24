Jordyn Tyson: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 first round draft pick

Decorated Wide Receiver

Two-time third-team AP All-American (2024, 2025) and two time first-team All-Big 12 (2024, 2025) selection who emerged as Arizona State's top receiving weapon.

Productive Seasons for Sun Devils

Tyson broke out in 2024 with the Arizona State Sun Devils leading the team with 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 starts, earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. He led the team once again in 2025 with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, scoring a scrimmage TD in each of his team's first 7 games (8 receiving, 1 rushing) before missing time due to injury finishing the season with nine starts

Mentored by Hines Ward

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Hines Ward served as a mentor for Tyson, coaching him during his time with the Sun Devils where Ward works as the associate head coach/wide receivers coach.

High School Star

As a senior for Allen High School in Frisco, Texas, he had 80 catches for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving, completed both of his pass attempts for 34 yards and a touchdown, and on special teams had 10 returns for 212 yards, helping the Eagles to an 11-3 record and a no. 8 ranking in the top division in Texas. He also played basketball in high school.

Athletic Family