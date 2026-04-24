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Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 23, 2026 at 08:04 PM
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The New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

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Jordyn Tyson

#- WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Tyson, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior from Allen, Texas, emerged as one of college football's most productive receivers, earning back-to-back third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2024 and 2025. A dynamic playmaker at Arizona State after transferring from Colorado, he totaled 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career, highlighted by a 1,101-yard, 10-touchdown campaign in 2024 that earned him Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Jordyn Tyson.

Height: 6-2 1/8 | Weight: 203 | Hand Size: 9 1/8 | Arm Length: 30 1/4 | Wingspan: 75 1/4 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | 10-Yard Split: DNP | Bench Press: 26 | Vertical: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP | 3-Cone: DNP

NFL.com overview on Jordyn Tyson: Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson's production and elevated his draft stock. He's added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He's not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Jordyn Tyson | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Arizona State wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hauls in a touchdown pass against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Channing Canada (7) during a NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during warms up before a NCAA college football game against TCU Horned Frogs Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during warms up before a NCAA college football game against TCU Horned Frogs Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a two-yard touchdown reception while being covered by Mississippi State safety Brylan Lanier (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a two-yard touchdown reception while being covered by Mississippi State safety Brylan Lanier (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Northern Arizona during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) scores a touchdown against Northern Arizona during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a touchdown after making a catch against Texas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for a touchdown after making a catch against Texas State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) is lifted in the air after scoring a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 35-31.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) is lifted in the air after scoring a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 35-31.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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