Saints draft Jordyn Tyson with No. 8 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Tyson, a 6-foot-2 redshirt junior from Allen, Texas, emerged as one of college football's most productive receivers, earning back-to-back third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2024 and 2025. A dynamic playmaker at Arizona State after transferring from Colorado, he totaled 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career, highlighted by a 1,101-yard, 10-touchdown campaign in 2024 that earned him Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Jordyn Tyson.
Height: 6-2 1/8 | Weight: 203 | Hand Size: 9 1/8 | Arm Length: 30 1/4 | Wingspan: 75 1/4 | 40-Yard Dash: DNP | 10-Yard Split: DNP | Bench Press: 26 | Vertical: DNP | Broad Jump: DNP | 20-Yard Shuttle: DNP | 3-Cone: DNP
NFL.com overview on Jordyn Tyson: Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson's production and elevated his draft stock. He's added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He's not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.
View photos of Jordyn Tyson after being drafted No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Arizona State wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.