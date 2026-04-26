New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with the ten rookies following the conclusion of the NFL Draft: running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Cody Hardy, tackle Alan Herron, defensive end Michael Heldman, cornerbacks DaShawn Jones and Jeremiah McLendon, nose tackle KeeShawn Silver, kicker Mason Shipley, defensive tackle Jay'Viar Suggs and tackle Alex Wollschlaeger.
Donaldson, 6-1, 230, played in 42 games with 16 starts at West Virginia (2022-24) and Ohio State (2025), totaling 2,051 rushing yards on 517 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 40 rushing touchdowns, and also had 40 receptions for 266 yards with two receiving touchdowns. In 2025, the Miami, Fla. native carried 96 times for 361 yards (3.8 avg.) with ten rushing touchdowns and had 15 receptions for 96 yards (6.4 avg.) for the Buckeyes. He led all Ohio State rushers in rushing touchdowns and was second on the team in rushing yards.
Hardy, 6-5, 271, played in 44 games at Elon (2022-24) and North Carolina State (2025). With the Wolfpack in 2025, the Monroe, N.C. native finished with six receptions for 83 yards with two touchdowns in his final college campaign and earned an 80.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
Herron, 6-5, 308, started 24 games at right tackle for Maryland (2024-25) after transferring to College Park from Division II Shorter University, where he opened all 22 contests (2022-23) at tackle (19 at RT, three at LT). Born in Westermoreland Parish, Jamaica, he moved to the United States as a youth, where he played baseball and football at Banneker (College Park, Ga.) High School.
Heldman, 6-3, 268, finished a five-year college career at Central Michigan (2021-25), playing in 53 games with 42 starts and recording 120 tackles (64 solo), 19 sacks, 34.5 stops for loss, 29 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and five pass breakups. In 2025, the Romeo, Mich. native was a first-team All-MAC honoree after starting all 13 games for the Chippewas, finishing with 48 tackles (24 solo), a team-high 10.5 sacks and 16.5 stops for a loss, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his final college season.
Jones, 6-0, 190, is a Baltimore, Md. native who played his last two college seasons at Alabama (2024-25) after starting his college career at Wake Forest (2021-23). In 26 games with eight starts for the Crimson Tide, he made 43 tackles (22 solo), a half-sack, 3.5 stops for a loss, an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown, five pass breakups and one forced fumble. In 2025, Jones played in 13 games with seven starts and recorded 20 tackles (11 solo_, one stop for a loss, an 18-yard pick-six against South Carolina and three pass breakups.
McClendon, 6-0, 185, played one season at Charleston Southern (2022) before finishing his college career at Southern Illinois (2024-25). The Delray Beach, Fla. native played in 12 games for the Salukis in 2025 and recorded 59 tackles (36 solo), one sack, two stops for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and had one blocked kick.
Silver, 6-4, 330, played in 43 games at North Carolina (2021-22), Kentucky (2023-24) and USC (2025), recording 67 tackles (33 solo), two sacks, and seven stops for a loss. In 2025, he played in 13 games for the Trojans, posting 20 tackles (ten solo), one sack, and two stops for a loss.
Shipley, 6-0, 187, kicked in 49 games at Texas State (2021-24) and Texas (2025), making 51-of-59 field goals (86.4 pct.) and had 25 career touchbacks on kickoffs. He finished his Texas State career as the all-time leader in field goal percentage (88.6 pct.). In 2025, the Liberty Hill, Texas native kicked in 13 games for the Longhorns, finishing 20-of-24 on field goal attempts (83.33) with a long of 53 yards.
Suggs, 6-3, 299, appeared in 46 career games with 11 starts at Grand Valley State (2019-23), LSU (2024) and Wisconsin (2025), posting career totals of 62 tackles, 11 sacks, 19 stops for loss, ten pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. In 2025, the Flint, Mich. native played in all 12 games with 11 starts for the Badgers and finished with ten tackles (seven solo), one sack, 1.5 stops for a loss, and one pass breakup.
Wollschlaeger, 6-7, 310, appeared in 56 career games with 51 starts at right tackle for Bowling Green State (2020-24) and Kentucky (2025). The Aurora, Ill. native played 2,341 career snaps as a three-year starter for the Falcons and played 830 snaps in 12 starts with the Wildcats in 2025.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agent rookies following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.