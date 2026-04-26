New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Donaldson, 6-1, 230, played in 42 games with 16 starts at West Virginia (2022-24) and Ohio State (2025), totaling 2,051 rushing yards on 517 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 40 rushing touchdowns, and also had 40 receptions for 266 yards with two receiving touchdowns. In 2025, the Miami, Fla. native carried 96 times for 361 yards (3.8 avg.) with ten rushing touchdowns and had 15 receptions for 96 yards (6.4 avg.) for the Buckeyes. He led all Ohio State rushers in rushing touchdowns and was second on the team in rushing yards.

Hardy, 6-5, 271, played in 44 games at Elon (2022-24) and North Carolina State (2025). With the Wolfpack in 2025, the Monroe, N.C. native finished with six receptions for 83 yards with two touchdowns in his final college campaign and earned an 80.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.