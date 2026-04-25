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Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Georgia tight end Oscar Delp with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:56 PM
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The New Orleans Saints drafted tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026.

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Oscar Delp

#- TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Delp, a 6-foot-4 7/8, 245-pound senior from Cumming, Ga., was a consistent contributor in Georgia's offense across four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 34 starts. A former 4-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect out of West Forsyth High School, Delp totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He posted career highs in receptions (24) and yards (284) in 2023 and added a career-best four touchdowns in 2024 before starting all 14 games in 2025. Known for his athletic profile, he turned heads at his pro day with a 4.49 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

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2026 NFL Combine results on Oscar Delp.

Height: 6-4 7/8 | Weight: 245 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.49 | Bench Press: 23 | Vertical: 38 | Broad Jump: 10-0

NFL.com overview on Oscar Delp: Delp is a fluid athlete with the forward lean, short-area quickness and pure speed to beat linebackers on intermediate routes. His soft hands and smooth catch skills show up on the move, though his short arms and inconsistent finish through contact limit his reliability. He has enough toughness and technique to help in the run game as he improves his strength. Delp projects as a Day 3 prospect with three-down potential and untapped upside as a pass catcher.

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Oscar Delp | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Oscar Delp after being drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia tight end from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2023
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2023
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts to a catch against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts to a catch against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against UMass on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against UMass on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2024
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) dives in for aa touchdown after a catch as UMass defensive back Lake Ellis (7) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) dives in for aa touchdown after a catch as UMass defensive back Lake Ellis (7) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Florida at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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