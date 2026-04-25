Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted tight end Oscar Delp from Georgia with the 73rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, April 24, 2026.
Delp, a 6-foot-4 7/8, 245-pound senior from Cumming, Ga., was a consistent contributor in Georgia's offense across four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 34 starts. A former 4-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect out of West Forsyth High School, Delp totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He posted career highs in receptions (24) and yards (284) in 2023 and added a career-best four touchdowns in 2024 before starting all 14 games in 2025. Known for his athletic profile, he turned heads at his pro day with a 4.49 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical.
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2026 NFL Combine results on Oscar Delp.
Height: 6-4 7/8 | Weight: 245 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.49 | Bench Press: 23 | Vertical: 38 | Broad Jump: 10-0
NFL.com overview on Oscar Delp: Delp is a fluid athlete with the forward lean, short-area quickness and pure speed to beat linebackers on intermediate routes. His soft hands and smooth catch skills show up on the move, though his short arms and inconsistent finish through contact limit his reliability. He has enough toughness and technique to help in the run game as he improves his strength. Delp projects as a Day 3 prospect with three-down potential and untapped upside as a pass catcher.
View photos of Oscar Delp after being drafted No. 73 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the University of Georgia tight end from his college career and pre-draft process.