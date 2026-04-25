Saints draft Oscar Delp with No. 73 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Delp, a 6-foot-4 7/8, 245-pound senior from Cumming, Ga., was a consistent contributor in Georgia's offense across four seasons, appearing in 55 games with 34 starts. A former 4-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 tight end prospect out of West Forsyth High School, Delp totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. He posted career highs in receptions (24) and yards (284) in 2023 and added a career-best four touchdowns in 2024 before starting all 14 games in 2025. Known for his athletic profile, he turned heads at his pro day with a 4.49 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical.