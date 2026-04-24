Arizona State coach says New Orleans Saints added insatiable competitor in receiver Jordyn Tyson

One of the best examples happened last season, during ASU's 26-22 victory over Texas Tech in October.

Tyson caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a 10-yard touchdown, and his 33-yard reception on fourth-and-2 kept alive the game-winning drive. He played through right and left hamstring issues in the game.

"He tweaked his hamstring on the touchdown that he scored," Dillingham said. "Then we're in a game-winning, two-minute drive and he literally is the star of the drive. He makes almost every play on the entire drive, including a fourth-down play. And on the fourth down play to extend the drive, because he's compensating for one leg, he tweaks the other leg because he's playing through it and wants to make the play and he's competitive and wants to win. And then still doesn't come out. And then, still catches a speed out-route later and it's just like...man, the dude is tough as nails.

"That wasn't even a called play, it was a scramble drill where he was running a route and he reset himself because he saw the quarterback scramble. So it's just football IQ, in terms of the quarterback gets out of the pocket, reset yourself and then he worked up the field to the quarterback's throwing hand. That was literally just him being a savvy football player and operating in scramble rules."

That football IQ allowed the Sun Devils to unleash Tyson (6 foot 2, 203 pounds) from several receiving positions. Tyson learned to play in the slot as a 5-4 sophomore in high school.