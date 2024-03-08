New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu takes step toward achieving goals with two-year extension to remain a Saint

"As far as the community-related things go, I feel like there's so much more for me to do. I think if I'm able to do the things that I really want to do in the community, I think a lot of people will remember me for that. And that would be more than a blessing, that'll be more than enough.

"I'm pretty sure I still have some Honey Badger fans, but I'm really hoping I can leave a lasting impact in the community. I hope I'm one of those guys that people remember and say, like, 'Man, he always gave us his time. He always shared. Whatever he had, he was always willing to give to someone less than." That means a lot to me, and I think I still have an opportunity to achieve some of those goals that really have nothing to do with football."

The on-field football goals so far have come up short, with the Saints winning seven and nine games during his two seasons and failing to advance to the playoffs in either year. But Mathieu's production increased in his second year, a trend he expects to continue. He had three interceptions in Year 1, with eight passes defensed and 91 tackles.

"It was a different system from the ones that I was used to in the past," he said. "It took me a while to kind of get comfortable and to get going. But between the coaches and the players, all those guys were always supportive. Once I really began to kind of understand the system and the scheme, I started to have fun again. And I felt that last year.