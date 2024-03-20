New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

Abram, 5-11, 205, was originally a first round draft pick by the Oakland Raiders (27th overall) out of Mississippi State in 2019. In five seasons with the Raiders (2019-2022), Green Bay Packers (2022), Seattle Seahawks (2022), and the Saints (2023), the Columbia, Miss. native, has played in 52 career regular season games with 39 starts and has recorded 280 tackles (176 solo), four interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 13 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery.

In 2023, Abram appeared in nine games with three starts for the Saints, and recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defense and one forced fumble. A key contributor late in the season, Abram started at strong safety and posted five solo stops, his first interception as a Saint, his first career forced fumble and a pass defense in a Dec. 31 win at Tampa Bay. In the season finale win over Atlanta on Jan. 7, 2024, Abram started for the second consecutive week and racked up a season-high nine tackles (four solo).