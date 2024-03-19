Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Udoh joins the Saints after five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings where he has appeared in 43 games including 18 starts.
- Udoh's time with the Vikings overlapped with Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kubiak was the Vikings quarterback coach from 2019-2020 and took over the offensive coordinator role in 2021. Udoh also took on a more prominent role in 2021, playing in all 17 games including 16 starts at right guard. Udoh played 1,076 offensive snaps that year (94% of the Vikings offensive snaps) and only allowed one sack according to Pro Football Focus.
- The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman brings versatility to the offensive line room, having played guard and tackle at the NFL level.
- Udoh was selected in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Elon University. He started 45 consecutive games for the Phoenix and was named first team All-CAA in 2018 as a senior and would be invited to the 2019 East-West Shrine Game.
- The Fayetteville, N.C., native played at Terry Sanford High School. Udoh earned second-team Cape Fear Region honors in his senior season for the Bulldogs.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Check out Olisaemeka in action with the Minnesota Vikings during his NFL career.