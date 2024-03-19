New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

Amadi, 5-9, 201, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon. In five seasons with the Seahawks (2019-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and the Saints (2023), he has played in 67 regular season games with 12 starts and has career totals of 123 tackles (97 solo), one interception, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 21 coverage stops and one special teams fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances with Seattle, he recorded three tackles (two solo) and one coverage stop.