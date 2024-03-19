New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with safety Ugo Amadi (pronounced ooh-go uh-MAH-dee) on a one-year contract.
Amadi, 5-9, 201, was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon. In five seasons with the Seahawks (2019-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and the Saints (2023), he has played in 67 regular season games with 12 starts and has career totals of 123 tackles (97 solo), one interception, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 21 coverage stops and one special teams fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances with Seattle, he recorded three tackles (two solo) and one coverage stop.
In 2023, the Nashville, Tenn. native played in all 17 games for New Orleans and finished the season with 11 tackles (five solo), two passes defensed and two special teams stops after making a season-high seven stops in the Jan. 7, 2024 season finale vs. Atlanta.