Saints announce roster moves

Cropper, 6-0, 172, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Fresno State. After spending his entire rookie campaign on the Dallas practice squad, he played in four games for the Cowboys in 2024 and 2025 and in three contests in 2025, returned three punts for 27 yards (9.0 avg.) and brought back two kickoffs for 38 yards. Cropper joined the Saints at the end of the 2026 offseason, after playing for the UFL's Houston Gamblers in the spring, where he played in seven games and finished with 22 receptions for 291 yards and returned five kickoffs for 213 yards (42.6 avg.) with a 93-yard touchdown. In the preseason for the Saints, he finished with five receptions for 83 yards and returned three kickoffs for 83 yards (27.7 avg.).