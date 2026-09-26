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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce gameday elevations for Week 3 vs. Raiders

Sep 26, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has elevated wide receivers Kevin Austin Jr. and Jalen Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Kevin Austin Jr.

#81 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent the past three seasons in New Orleans on both the active roster and the practice squad, appearing in 18 games with three starts, catching 25 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native has played in both contests in 2026 and last week at Baltimore, caught a pass for a seven-yard gain.

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This is a photo of Jalen Cropper of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

#85 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 172 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Cropper, 6-0, 172, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Fresno State. After spending his entire rookie campaign on the Dallas practice squad, he played in four games for the Cowboys in 2024 and 2025 and in three contests in 2025, returned three punts for 27 yards (9.0 avg.) and brought back two kickoffs for 38 yards. Cropper joined the Saints at the end of the 2026 offseason, after playing for the UFL's Houston Gamblers in the spring, where he played in seven games and finished with 22 receptions for 291 yards and returned five kickoffs for 213 yards (42.6 avg.) with a 93-yard touchdown. In the preseason for the Saints, he finished with five receptions for 83 yards and returned three kickoffs for 83 yards (27.7 avg.).

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