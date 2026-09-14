 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign edge Jonah Williams to practice squad

Sep 14, 2026 at 02:10 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
CP-Transaction-Alert-Roster-Moves-2026-1920x1080

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed EDGE Jonah Williams to the practice squad.

Jonah-Williams

Jonah Williams

#54 EDGE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Weber State

Williams, 6-5, 275, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. After spending the 2020 season on Los Angeles' practice squad, Williams has appeared in 65 games with 24 starts for the Rams (2021-24), Minnesota Vikings (2024), Detroit Lions (2024) and New Orleans (2025), recording 80 tackles (33 solo), 2.5 sacks, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop.

In 2025 with the Black and Gold, Williams appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 17 tackles (seven solo), three sacks, five quarterback hits, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop. He has also appeared in two postseason contests between the Rams (2023) and Lions (2024), posting three stops and a tackle for loss.

The Meridian, Idaho native played four seasons at Weber State (2016-19), where he appeared in 54 career games with 52 starts and recorded 194 tackles (71 solo), 15.0 sacks, 28.0 stops for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, leading the Wildcats to three-straight Big Sky Conference Titles (2017-19). As a senior, he was recognized as the Big Sky Defensive MVP and named first-team All-Big Sky after starting 15 contests, recording 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 stops for a loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce gameday elevations for Week 1 vs. Lions

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign WR Kyrese Rowan to practice squad

news

Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints awarded CB Decamerion Richardson from waivers, sign WR Kevin Austin Jr., TE Treyton Welch to practice squad

news

Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign WR Cedric Tillman and TE Stone Smartt to practice squad

news

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign 12 players to the practice squad

news

Saints awarded two waiver claims

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints claim T Mason Murphy and DT Colby Wooden

news

New Orleans Saints reduce active roster to 53 players

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make roster cuts

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive 10 players

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign DBs Michael Davis and David Long Jr.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign former All-Pro K Daniel Carlson, trade for RB Zamir White

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign Kahlil Saunders

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising