Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed EDGE Jonah Williams to the practice squad.
Williams, 6-5, 275, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. After spending the 2020 season on Los Angeles' practice squad, Williams has appeared in 65 games with 24 starts for the Rams (2021-24), Minnesota Vikings (2024), Detroit Lions (2024) and New Orleans (2025), recording 80 tackles (33 solo), 2.5 sacks, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop.
In 2025 with the Black and Gold, Williams appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 17 tackles (seven solo), three sacks, five quarterback hits, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop. He has also appeared in two postseason contests between the Rams (2023) and Lions (2024), posting three stops and a tackle for loss.
The Meridian, Idaho native played four seasons at Weber State (2016-19), where he appeared in 54 career games with 52 starts and recorded 194 tackles (71 solo), 15.0 sacks, 28.0 stops for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, leading the Wildcats to three-straight Big Sky Conference Titles (2017-19). As a senior, he was recognized as the Big Sky Defensive MVP and named first-team All-Big Sky after starting 15 contests, recording 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 stops for a loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.