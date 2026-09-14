Saints announce roster moves

Williams, 6-5, 275, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. After spending the 2020 season on Los Angeles' practice squad, Williams has appeared in 65 games with 24 starts for the Rams (2021-24), Minnesota Vikings (2024), Detroit Lions (2024) and New Orleans (2025), recording 80 tackles (33 solo), 2.5 sacks, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop.

In 2025 with the Black and Gold, Williams appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 17 tackles (seven solo), three sacks, five quarterback hits, five stops for a loss, and one coverage stop. He has also appeared in two postseason contests between the Rams (2023) and Lions (2024), posting three stops and a tackle for loss.