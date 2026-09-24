Cam Jordan getting back in rhythm for New Orleans Saints after extended injury absence

"Been a long time," said Jordan, the Saints' all-time leader with 132 sacks, who has played 244 career games. His two previous missed games, in December 2021 and November 2022, were due to a positive COVID test and fractured orbital bone, respectively. He played 172 consecutive games before missing his first.

"Felt like a little kid out there, playing just for the love of the game," Jordan said. "When you think about injuries, and mine was on the minor of the majors, when I think about being able to get back, I told (defensive coordinator Brandon) Staley every snap I'm out there, I feel stronger.

"We leave the field, we win the game — I wish I could have gotten (Ravens quarterback) Lamar (Jackson) down when he tried to escape through the middle."

Jordan was credited with two tackles against the Ravens. He's a sack away from passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and Leslie O'Neal on the all-time sacks list, who are tied for 15th with 132.5.

Jordan chased his recovery as he would an elusive quarterback.

"I've been blessed to be able to overcome," he said. "As an athlete you're going to get injured. It's about attacking adversity daily.

"Got injured at the end of a practice and was like, I go deep diving, on the other side of how to get back to healing. I'm reading everything, applying everything — I changed out my office. I no longer have an office, I've got a rehab room now. I've got hyperbaric, I've got multiple things that guys are like, you can't just give out the sauce because everybody wants it. I'm bought all in. I've got all types of electric currents flowing through the body. I feel like I'm probably reenergized."