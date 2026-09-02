Saints announce roster moves

Richardson, 6-2, 192, was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (112th overall) out of Mississippi State. In two seasons with Las Vegas, he appeared in 27 games with seven starts and recorded 46 tackles (28 solo), one pass breakup and 11 special teams tackles. In 2025, he played in 15 games and finished with ten special teams tackles to rank second on the Raiders.

The Cullen, La., native was a standout at both running back and cornerback at Bossier High School and played four seasons at Mississippi State (2020-23), appearing in 45 games with 26 starts and recording 177 tackles (106 solo), two stops for a loss, one sack, ten pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Richardson led Southeastern Conference cornerbacks in tackles in back-to-back seasons with 85 in 2022 79 in 2023. During his final season in Starkville, in addition to his 79 stops, he finished with five performances of at least eight tackles, also recording one sack and seven pass breakups.