Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club was awarded cornerback Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON) off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders and have placed safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. on Injured Reserve. In addition, the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch to the practice squad and reached injury settlements with cornerback Dalys Beanum and tackle Barry Wesley.
Richardson, 6-2, 192, was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (112th overall) out of Mississippi State. In two seasons with Las Vegas, he appeared in 27 games with seven starts and recorded 46 tackles (28 solo), one pass breakup and 11 special teams tackles. In 2025, he played in 15 games and finished with ten special teams tackles to rank second on the Raiders.
The Cullen, La., native was a standout at both running back and cornerback at Bossier High School and played four seasons at Mississippi State (2020-23), appearing in 45 games with 26 starts and recording 177 tackles (106 solo), two stops for a loss, one sack, ten pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Richardson led Southeastern Conference cornerbacks in tackles in back-to-back seasons with 85 in 2022 79 in 2023. During his final season in Starkville, in addition to his 79 stops, he finished with five performances of at least eight tackles, also recording one sack and seven pass breakups.
Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent time with New Orleans the past two seasons, appearing in 16 games with three starts, catching 24 passes for 291 yards (12.1 avg.) with one touchdown. In 2025, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native caught 13 passes for 140 yards and his first-career touchdown.
Welch, 6-4, 240, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Wyoming. After spending time on the Saints' practice squad the last two seasons, he saw his first NFL game action in 2025, appearing in three games with one start with the Black and Gold.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.