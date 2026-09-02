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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints awarded CB Decamerion Richardson from waivers, sign WR Kevin Austin Jr., TE Treyton Welch to practice squad

Sep 02, 2026 at 03:25 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club was awarded cornerback Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON) off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders and have placed safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. on Injured Reserve. In addition, the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch to the practice squad and reached injury settlements with cornerback Dalys Beanum and tackle Barry Wesley.

This is a 2026 photo of Decamerion Richardson of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Tuesday, May 19, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Decamerion Richardson

#25 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Richardson, 6-2, 192, was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (112th overall) out of Mississippi State. In two seasons with Las Vegas, he appeared in 27 games with seven starts and recorded 46 tackles (28 solo), one pass breakup and 11 special teams tackles. In 2025, he played in 15 games and finished with ten special teams tackles to rank second on the Raiders.

The Cullen, La., native was a standout at both running back and cornerback at Bossier High School and played four seasons at Mississippi State (2020-23), appearing in 45 games with 26 starts and recording 177 tackles (106 solo), two stops for a loss, one sack, ten pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Richardson led Southeastern Conference cornerbacks in tackles in back-to-back seasons with 85 in 2022 79 in 2023. During his final season in Starkville, in addition to his 79 stops, he finished with five performances of at least eight tackles, also recording one sack and seven pass breakups.

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Kevin Austin Jr.

#81 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent time with New Orleans the past two seasons, appearing in 16 games with three starts, catching 24 passes for 291 yards (12.1 avg.) with one touchdown. In 2025, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native caught 13 passes for 140 yards and his first-career touchdown.

Welch_Treyton

Treyton Welch

#82 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Wyoming

Welch, 6-4, 240, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Wyoming. After spending time on the Saints' practice squad the last two seasons, he saw his first NFL game action in 2025, appearing in three games with one start with the Black and Gold.

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Spencer Rattler, QB #2
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Spencer Rattler, QB #2

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wilson, QB #4
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wilson, QB #4

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kendre Miller, RB #5
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kendre Miller, RB #5

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyler Shough, QB #6
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyler Shough, QB #6

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jonas Sanker, S #7
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jonas Sanker, S #7

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Olave, WR #12
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Olave, WR #12

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Devaughn Vele, WR #14
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Devaughn Vele, WR #14

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Ryan Wright, P #17
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Ryan Wright, P #17

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Bryce Lance, WR #18
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Bryce Lance, WR #18

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Barion Brown, WR/RS #19
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Barion Brown, WR/RS #19

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Pete Werner, LB #20
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Pete Werner, LB #20

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Justin Reid, S #21
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Justin Reid, S #21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Julian Blackmon, S #23
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Julian Blackmon, S #23

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Decamerion Richardson, CB #25
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Decamerion Richardson, CB #25

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Danny Stutsman, LB #28
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Danny Stutsman, LB #28

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Quincy Riley, CB #29
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Quincy Riley, CB #29

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Audric Estimé, RB #30
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Audric Estimé, RB #30

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jordan Howden, DB #31
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jordan Howden, DB #31

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jayden Price, CB #38
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jayden Price, CB #38

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Alvin Kamara, RB #41

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mike Reid, CB #42
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mike Reid, CB #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Daniel Carlson, K #48
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Daniel Carlson, K #48

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wood, LS #49
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wood, LS #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Colby Wooden, DT #50
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Colby Wooden, DT #50

AP Photo
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Christen Miller, DL #52
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Christen Miller, DL #52

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kaden Elliss, LB #55
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kaden Elliss, LB #55

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Rumph II, LB #58
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Rumph II, LB #58

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jeremiah Wright, G #65
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jeremiah Wright, G #65

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. William Sherman, G #66
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

William Sherman, G #66

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Asim Richards, OL #72
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Asim Richards, OL #72

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mason Murphy, T #74
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mason Murphy, T #74

AP Photo
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Taliese Fuaga, T #75
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Taliese Fuaga, T #75

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. David Edwards, G #76
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

David Edwards, G #76

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Erik McCoy, C/G #78
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Erik McCoy, C/G #78

Ella Hall/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Juwan Johnson, TE #83
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Juwan Johnson, TE #83

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Noah Fant, TE #87
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Noah Fant, TE #87

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Oscar Delp, TE #88
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Oscar Delp, TE #88

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Vernon Broughton, DL #91
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Vernon Broughton, DL #91

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Davon Godchaux, DL #92
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Davon Godchaux, DL #92

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Nathan Shepherd, DL #93
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Nathan Shepherd, DL #93

Jason Behnken/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cam Jordan, Edge #94
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cam Jordan, Edge #94

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. John Ridgeway III, DL #95
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

John Ridgeway III, DL #95

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Carl Granderson, Edge #96
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Carl Granderson, Edge #96

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Khristian Boyd, DL #97
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Khristian Boyd, DL #97

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyree Wilson, Edge #98
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyree Wilson, Edge #98

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chase Young, Edge #99
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chase Young, Edge #99

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