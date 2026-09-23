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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign LS Cal Adomitis

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed long snapper Cal Adomitis (pronounced Adam-EYE-tiss) to the active roster and placed tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. on Injured Reserve. The Black and Gold also reached an injury settlement with running back Audric Estime.

This is a photo of Cal Adomitis of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Cal Adomitis

#- LS

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 238 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

Adomitis, 6-2, 235, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2022 NFL Draft. Adomitis has appeared in 58 games with the Bengals (2022-24) and Philadelphia Eagles (2025), recording eight coverage stops. He also appeared in all three postseason contests for the AFC Champion Bengals in 2022. In 2025, Adomitis played in nine games for the Eagles and recorded two coverage stops before spending the 2026 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native played five seasons at Pitt (2017–21), where he handled both long- and short-snapping duties in 64 consecutive games, finishing his career as the most accomplished long snapper in program history. As a senior, he earned first-team AFCA All-America honors and received the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation's top collegiate long snapper. A team captain and Reese's Senior Bowl selection, he was also named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to community service and received Pitt's prestigious 'Blue-Gold' Award for exemplifying excellence in academics, athletics, leadership and citizenship.

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