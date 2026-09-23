Saints announce roster moves

Adomitis, 6-2, 235, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals following the 2022 NFL Draft. Adomitis has appeared in 58 games with the Bengals (2022-24) and Philadelphia Eagles (2025), recording eight coverage stops. He also appeared in all three postseason contests for the AFC Champion Bengals in 2022. In 2025, Adomitis played in nine games for the Eagles and recorded two coverage stops before spending the 2026 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.