Linebacker Pete Werner blossoming in second season with New Orleans Saints defensive scheme

It's an accountability thing for Pete Werner, same as it is for most New Orleans Saints defenders.
The sixth-year linebacker doesn't want to let down his teammates. The byproduct: He's accomplishing that goal by playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and his teammates comprise the biggest cheering section as the Saints (1-1) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome.
"Let me tell you what — Pete Werner had one hell of a game, playing this whole game, man," safety Justin Reid said after the Saints' 24-17 victory over Baltimore, during which Werner led the team with 11 tackles and added a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. "He saw it really well, made a ton of big-time tackles."
That game followed Werner's seven-tackle, tackle-for-loss, quarterback-hit performance in the season opener against Detroit. And it has been particularly notable in New Orleans' first season without Demario Davis, a five-time All-Pro linebacker with the Saints who departed via free agency last offseason.
Werner started alongside Davis for five seasons and has helped fill the gaps in leadership and production that left with Davis.
"It means a lot (to hear compliments like the one from Reid)," Werner said. "I pride myself on preparation. I think it starts throughout the week of practice and your film study, and the years preparation is really what's been carrying me through.
"I lean on that, but also you've got players like Justin Reid who, I see him so physical throughout the week, and you can't let your guys down. What makes this team unique is we rely on each other. There's not any big true leaders, everybody's got a role in that. When I see guys like (edge rusher) Chase Young making big plays, Justin Reid, (cornerback) Kool-Aid (McKinstry), (cornerback) Quincy (Riley) — anybody on the defense — it inspires you, it makes you want to go harder. Because you don't want to let anybody down. I think that's why we've got a really good thing on defense, is nobody wants to let each other down. We want to go for it and we want to execute."
The second season in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's scheme has helped Werner blossom. Last year, his first with Staley, he notched career highs in sacks (two), fumble recoveries (three), passes defensed (four) and quarterback hits (three) while totaling 81 tackles in 17 games, the first season he hasn't missed a game.
"I think his confidence is at an all-time high," Staley said. "You can't underestimate sometimes the transition from a scheme, one scheme to another, and sometimes it takes you a second just to get comfortable. I thought last year he played very solid football but I think what you've seen this year is the playmaking. He's triggering, he's going for it.
"I think the shift to the middle has helped his game. I think he excels in the middle, with (linebacker) Kaden (Elliss) and (safety) Jonas (Sanker) on the edge of him. I think that's also allowed him to just play a little bit better. Pete's a huge asset for us. He's extremely physical. He can key diagnose the run game, he organizes the passing game for us. Him and Kaden as a tandem, they work really well together."
Werner's performance against the Ravens earned a game ball, and it might not be the last time it happens this season.
"Pete's just played really, really good football, and to me, he's just trusting himself and he's letting it rip," Coach Kellen Moore said. "He's going for it. You can see that with how quick and decisive he's playing. I think it's been awesome.
"I think he's just a really steady player. He does his job, he's assignment-sound. He's still going to have blitz opportunities because as we've talked about with Kaden, Kaden is going to have a lot of attention because of the pressure that he can provide. Pete's going to have some as a counter move."
That usage against the Ravens led to a third-quarter sack of Lamar Jackson, one of the most evasive quarterbacks in league history, and helped force a punt. New Orleans allowed a field goal on Baltimore's opening drive of the second half, then forced two punts and intercepted Jackson on the Ravens' final three possessions.
Werner's thoughts as his path cleared en route to sacking Jackson?
"Please don't look at me, because you're about to move," he said, laughing. "Thank god he was looking the other way, so I got a good blitz on him. But I think they messed some protection things up, that helped me out a little bit. But that was an awesome play and definitely the best thing, getting to Lamar Jackson.
"We knew that their offense was very explosive, especially what they did against the Colts the week before (41 points, 506 yards). With a player like MVP Lamar Jackson, you know that he's going to be a big focus. I thought that we did a great job of containing him in the pocket. Our offense and defense complemented each other very well, especially later in the game. It was just a fun game to be a part of, especially late in the game, trying to come back and win the game. I thought we had a great game plan going into it, and I thought we needed our big players to step up. I think we did."
It's an accountability deal, and Werner is holding up his end of it.
"The way that he has taken to the game, you knew he was a baller," edge rusher Cameron Jordan said. "I just feel like he's playing at a really high level right now. He has always understood flow — he came in and we're like, 'Yeah, he's going to be a starter, soon.' And you've seen the opportunities that he gets, he takes full advantage of them. I think sideline to sideline, he's playing at such a high level right now."