Linebacker Pete Werner blossoming in second season with New Orleans Saints defensive scheme

It's an accountability thing for Pete Werner, same as it is for most New Orleans Saints defenders.

The sixth-year linebacker doesn't want to let down his teammates. The byproduct: He's accomplishing that goal by playing some of the best football of his NFL career, and his teammates comprise the biggest cheering section as the Saints (1-1) prepare for Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome.

"Let me tell you what — Pete Werner had one hell of a game, playing this whole game, man," safety Justin Reid said after the Saints' 24-17 victory over Baltimore, during which Werner led the team with 11 tackles and added a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. "He saw it really well, made a ton of big-time tackles."

That game followed Werner's seven-tackle, tackle-for-loss, quarterback-hit performance in the season opener against Detroit. And it has been particularly notable in New Orleans' first season without Demario Davis, a five-time All-Pro linebacker with the Saints who departed via free agency last offseason.

Werner started alongside Davis for five seasons and has helped fill the gaps in leadership and production that left with Davis.

"It means a lot (to hear compliments like the one from Reid)," Werner said. "I pride myself on preparation. I think it starts throughout the week of practice and your film study, and the years preparation is really what's been carrying me through.