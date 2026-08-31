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New Orleans Saints announce practice squad

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign 12 players to the practice squad

Aug 31, 2026 at 03:07 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed the following 12 players to the team's practice squad:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Fadil DiggsEDGE6-4257251Syracuse
CJ DonaldsonRB6-123022ROhio State
TJ Hall Jr.CB6-119022RIowa
Alan HerronT6-330823RMaryland
Easton KiltyT6-6307231Kansas State
Jalen Moreno-CropperWR6-0172251Fresno State
Trey PalmerWR6-1190254Nebraska
Jackson SirmonLB6-2240261California
Charlie SmythK6-4210252International Pathway Program
Jay’Viar SuggsDL6-329925RWisconsin
Zamir WhiteRB5-11227265Georgia
Alex WollschlaegerT6-731024RKentucky

On Sunday, September 13, the Saints will open the regular season at 12:00 p.m. CT, facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on FOX.

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Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Margaret Bowles
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40
2 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. CJ Donaldson, RB #43
3 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

CJ Donaldson, RB #43

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. TJ Hall, CB #34
4 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

TJ Hall, CB #34

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alan Herron, T #70
5 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alan Herron, T #70

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Easton Kilty, T #73
6 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Easton Kilty, T #73

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85
7 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85

Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Trey Palmer, WR #10
8 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Trey Palmer, WR #10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jackson Sirmon, LB #47
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Sirmon, LB #47

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Charlie Smyth, K #39
10 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Charlie Smyth, K #39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62
11 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Zamir White, RB #33
12 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Zamir White, RB #33

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79
13 / 13

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
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