New Orleans Saints announce practice squad

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed the following 12 players to the team's practice squad:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Fadil Diggs
|EDGE
|6-4
|257
|25
|1
|Syracuse
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|6-1
|230
|22
|R
|Ohio State
|TJ Hall Jr.
|CB
|6-1
|190
|22
|R
|Iowa
|Alan Herron
|T
|6-3
|308
|23
|R
|Maryland
|Easton Kilty
|T
|6-6
|307
|23
|1
|Kansas State
|Jalen Moreno-Cropper
|WR
|6-0
|172
|25
|1
|Fresno State
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|6-1
|190
|25
|4
|Nebraska
|Jackson Sirmon
|LB
|6-2
|240
|26
|1
|California
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|6-4
|210
|25
|2
|International Pathway Program
|Jay’Viar Suggs
|DL
|6-3
|299
|25
|R
|Wisconsin
|Zamir White
|RB
|5-11
|227
|26
|5
|Georgia
|Alex Wollschlaeger
|T
|6-7
|310
|24
|R
|Kentucky
On Sunday, September 13, the Saints will open the regular season at 12:00 p.m. CT, facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on FOX.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.