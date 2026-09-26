Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

POUNCE

Yes, the Saints know they've been slow starters and, yes, they've been working to rectify that. Too often, they have been a one-first-down, find-a-way-to-stall-and-punt offense for the last 19 games. Getting out of their own way has been as much of a hindrance as navigating defenses. So first, they have to heal themselves and avoid penalties. Then, they have to execute. Even if it doesn't happen on the opening drive, first-half points need to be generated — six total points in the two first halves this season is a pace that won't cut it. And, yes, they know that, too.

PROTECT

Quarterback Tyler Shough has compiled some gaudy numbers — 662 yards on 62-for-90 passing, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown — and much of that production has come in the second halves. He also has been sacked eight times, and that's a concern. The Raiders share the NFL lead with eight sacks entering Sunday and, no doubt, will challenge Saints left tackle Asim Richards, who stepped in for the injured Kelvin Banks Jr. and finished out well against the Ravens. That was one quarter of work; this will be four. It helps that veteran David Edwards is at left guard to help Richards, and that Richards started four games last year. New Orleans may choose to devote a little more assistance in obvious passing situations. The pace at which Shough is being sacked needs to be slowed, and that will be a tall order this week.