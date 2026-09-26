Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3

If it feels like an eternity since the New Orleans Saints last played in the Caesars Superdome, that's not much of a stretch by NFL days.
The last two preseason games and first two regular-season games this year were on the road, so Sunday's home opener against the Raiders (2-0) will be the Saints' first game in the Superdome since the Aug. 15 preseason matchup with Jacksonville, and the first regular-season home game since Week 16 last season — Dec. 21, 2025.
The fact that New Orleans (1-1) enters off a big road win adds to the air of expectancy surrounding the team. But the Raiders have started the season strong, opening with consecutive wins for the first time since 2021.
That also was the last time the Raiders won their first three games. In order for the Saints to end Las Vegas' run, here are a few helpful hints:
POUNCE
Yes, the Saints know they've been slow starters and, yes, they've been working to rectify that. Too often, they have been a one-first-down, find-a-way-to-stall-and-punt offense for the last 19 games. Getting out of their own way has been as much of a hindrance as navigating defenses. So first, they have to heal themselves and avoid penalties. Then, they have to execute. Even if it doesn't happen on the opening drive, first-half points need to be generated — six total points in the two first halves this season is a pace that won't cut it. And, yes, they know that, too.
PROTECT
Quarterback Tyler Shough has compiled some gaudy numbers — 662 yards on 62-for-90 passing, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a rushing touchdown — and much of that production has come in the second halves. He also has been sacked eight times, and that's a concern. The Raiders share the NFL lead with eight sacks entering Sunday and, no doubt, will challenge Saints left tackle Asim Richards, who stepped in for the injured Kelvin Banks Jr. and finished out well against the Ravens. That was one quarter of work; this will be four. It helps that veteran David Edwards is at left guard to help Richards, and that Richards started four games last year. New Orleans may choose to devote a little more assistance in obvious passing situations. The pace at which Shough is being sacked needs to be slowed, and that will be a tall order this week.
PUNISH
The Raiders haven't been lights-out moving the ball offensively, averaging 298 yards per game. But they score 27 points per game because they've been opportunistic and because the quarterback — 15-year veteran Kirk Cousins — has been fairly comfortable en route to completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing six touchdowns while being sacked twice. The good news for the Saints defense is that Cousins' mobility isn't what it once was, and nowhere near what the defense faced against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Edges Chase Young (1.5 sacks) and Carl Granderson will look to apply pressure and unsettle Cousins. He'll likely want to get rid of the ball quickly, so the Saints secondary needs to be sticky and provide an extra beat so the rush can cause an effect. The Raiders have weapons, including running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, that have to be attended to.
PLUG
To say that there's an anticipation that the Superdome crowd will be electric is a massive understatement. The Saints can plug in to it and enhance it with their performance. It's high time that the Superdome return to being the raucous, deafening house that it used to be; it can be that again, but the team has to do its part. This team could be the one that rekindles that inferno, and the two — team and fans — can feed off each other.