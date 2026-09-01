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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign WR Cedric Tillman and TE Stone Smartt to practice squad

Sep 01, 2026 at 02:04 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent wide receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Stone Smartt to the practice squad.​

This is a photo of Cedric Tillman of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo)

Cedric Tillman

#- WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Tillman, 6-3, 215, was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (74th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. The Las Vegas, Nev., native played in 38 games with 19 starts for the Browns (2023-25), recording 71 catches for 833 yards (11.7 avg.) with five touchdowns. In 2025, he played in 13 games with ten starts, catching 21 passes for 270 yards (12.9 avg.) with two touchdowns.

In five seasons at Tennessee (2018-22), Tillman appeared in 44 games with 21 starts, recording 109 receptions for 1,622 yards (14.9 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. His 17 receiving touchdowns tied for 10th in school history, while his six 100-yard receiving performances tied for eighth. He also set a Tennessee record with a touchdown reception in seven consecutive games.

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This is a 2025 photo of Stone Smartt of the New York Jets NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Jets active roster as of Monday, June 9, 2025, when this image was taken in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo)

Stone Smartt

#- TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 226 lbs
  • College: Old Dominion

Smartt, 6-4, 226, was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. After entering the NFL as a quarterback/wide receiver, Smartt transitioned to tight end with Los Angeles. In four seasons with the Chargers (2022-24) and the New York Jets (2025), the Sacramento, Calif., native played in 53 games with seven starts, catching 38 passes for 432 yards (11.4 avg.) with one touchdown and recorded six special teams tackles. Smartt also appeared in the Chargers' 2024 Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and participated in 2026 Training Camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2025, Smartt played in 15 games for New York with one start, catching seven passes for 52 yards (7.4 avg.) and recorded three coverage tackles. In three seasons at Old Dominion (2019-21), Smartt appeared in 18 games, making seven starts at quarterback and five at wide receiver. At quarterback, he completed 101-of-177 passes for 1,006 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while rushing for 181 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries. After converting to wide receiver in 2021, he recorded 17 receptions for 167 yards and added 10 rushing yards on five carries. Prior to his time at Old Dominion, Smartt played the 2018 season at Riverside City College (Riverside, Calif.), he completed 177-of-277 passes for 2,754 yards and 31 touchdowns (all single-season school records) while rushing for 583 yards and nine touchdowns.

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints Practice Squad

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Margaret Bowles
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Fadil Diggs, EDGE #40

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. CJ Donaldson, RB #43
3 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

CJ Donaldson, RB #43

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. TJ Hall, CB #34
4 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

TJ Hall, CB #34

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alan Herron, T #70
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alan Herron, T #70

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Easton Kilty, T #73
6 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Easton Kilty, T #73

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85
7 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR #85

Caroline Brehman/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Trey Palmer, WR #10
8 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Trey Palmer, WR #10

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jackson Sirmon, LB #47
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Sirmon, LB #47

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Charlie Smyth, K #39
10 / 15

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Charlie Smyth, K #39

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Stone Smartt, TE
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Stone Smartt, TE

The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Jay'Viar Suggs, DL #62

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Cedric Tillman, WR
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Cedric Tillman, WR

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Zamir White, RB #33
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Zamir White, RB #33

Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season. Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who will represent the team's practice squad during the 2026 NFL season.

Alex Wollschlaeger, T #79

Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press
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