Saints announce roster moves

Smartt, 6-4, 226, was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2022 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. After entering the NFL as a quarterback/wide receiver, Smartt transitioned to tight end with Los Angeles. In four seasons with the Chargers (2022-24) and the New York Jets (2025), the Sacramento, Calif., native played in 53 games with seven starts, catching 38 passes for 432 yards (11.4 avg.) with one touchdown and recorded six special teams tackles. Smartt also appeared in the Chargers' 2024 Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and participated in 2026 Training Camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2025, Smartt played in 15 games for New York with one start, catching seven passes for 52 yards (7.4 avg.) and recorded three coverage tackles. In three seasons at Old Dominion (2019-21), Smartt appeared in 18 games, making seven starts at quarterback and five at wide receiver. At quarterback, he completed 101-of-177 passes for 1,006 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while rushing for 181 yards and five touchdowns on 104 carries. After converting to wide receiver in 2021, he recorded 17 receptions for 167 yards and added 10 rushing yards on five carries. Prior to his time at Old Dominion, Smartt played the 2018 season at Riverside City College (Riverside, Calif.), he completed 177-of-277 passes for 2,754 yards and 31 touchdowns (all single-season school records) while rushing for 583 yards and nine touchdowns.