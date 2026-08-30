New Orleans Saints reduce active roster to 53 players

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players.
The Saints terminated the contracts of the following four players:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Terrell Burgess
|S
|5-11
|202
|27
|6
|Utah
|Michael Davis
|CB
|6-2
|196
|31
|10
|BYU
|Zamir White
|RB
|227
|227
|26
|5
|Georgia
|Isaac Yiadom
|CB
|6-1
|188
|30
|9
|Boston College
The Saints have waived the following 15 players:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Tanner Brown
|K
|6-0
|177
|26
|1
|Oklahoma State
|Myles Cole
|DL
|6-6
|278
|26
|2
|Texas Tech
|Jalen Cropper
|WR
|6-0
|172
|25
|1
|Fresno State
|Fadil Diggs
|EDGE
|6-4
|257
|25
|1
|Syracuse
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|6-1
|230
|22
|R
|Ohio State
|TJ Hall Jr.
|CB
|6-1
|190
|22
|R
|Iowa
|Cody Hardy
|TE
|6-5
|271
|22
|R
|North Carolina State
|Alan Herron
|T
|6-3
|268
|23
|R
|Maryland
|Easton Kilty
|T
|6-6
|307
|24
|1
|Kansas State
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|6-1
|190
|25
|4
|Nebraska
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|G
|6-5
|312
|24
|2
|South Carolina
|Jackson Sirmon
|LB
|6-2
|240
|26
|1
|California
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|6-4
|210
|25
|2
|International Pathway Program
|Jay’Viar Suggs
|DL
|6-3
|299
|25
|R
|Wisconsin
|Alex Wollschlaeger
|T
|6-7
|310
|24
|R
|Kentucky
The club also placed the following five players on Injured Reserve:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Dalys Beanum
|CB
|6-1
|200
|23
|1
|South Dakota State
|Mike Heldman
|EDGE
|6-3
|268
|23
|R
|Central Michigan
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|5-11
|196
|28
|7
|Michigan
|Devin Neal
|RB
|5-11
|213
|23
|2
|Kansas
|Barry Wesley
|T
|6-7
|310
|27
|2
|Colorado State
The Saints placed the following two players on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|6-2
|240
|24
|3
|Texas
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6-2
|200
|22
|R
|Arizona State
Mason Tipton was placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Mason Tipton
|WR
|5-11
|187
|25
|3
|Yale
Brock Rechsteiner was placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner:
|Name
|Pos.
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Brock Rechsteiner
|WR
|6-2
|225
|24
|R
|Jacksonville State
On Monday, the Saints may establish a practice squad. The Black and Gold will open the regular season Sunday, September 13 when they play at the Detroit Lions at 12:00 p.m. CT at Ford Field.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.