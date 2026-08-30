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New Orleans Saints reduce active roster to 53 players

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make roster cuts

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:16 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has made the following roster moves to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following four players:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Terrell BurgessS5-11202276Utah
Michael DavisCB6-21963110BYU
Zamir WhiteRB227227265Georgia
Isaac YiadomCB6-1188309Boston College

The Saints have waived the following 15 players:

Related Links

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Tanner BrownK6-0177261Oklahoma State
Myles ColeDL6-6278262Texas Tech
Jalen CropperWR6-0172251Fresno State
Fadil DiggsEDGE6-4257251Syracuse
CJ DonaldsonRB6-123022ROhio State
TJ Hall Jr.CB6-119022RIowa
Cody HardyTE6-527122RNorth Carolina State
Alan HerronT6-326823RMaryland
Easton KiltyT6-6307241Kansas State
Trey PalmerWR6-1190254Nebraska
Torricelli Simpkins IIIG6-5312242South Carolina
Jackson SirmonLB6-2240261California
Charlie SmythK6-4210252International Pathway Program
Jay’Viar SuggsDL6-329925RWisconsin
Alex WollschlaegerT6-731024RKentucky

The club also placed the following five players on Injured Reserve:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Dalys BeanumCB6-1200231South Dakota State
Mike HeldmanEDGE6-326823RCentral Michigan
David Long Jr.CB5-11196287Michigan
Devin NealRB5-11213232Kansas
Barry WesleyT6-7310272Colorado State

The Saints placed the following two players on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Jaylan FordLB6-2240243Texas
Jordyn TysonWR6-220022RArizona State

Mason Tipton was placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Mason TiptonWR5-11187253Yale

Brock Rechsteiner was placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner:

NamePos.HeightWeightAgeExp.College
Brock RechsteinerWR6-222524RJacksonville State

On Monday, the Saints may establish a practice squad. The Black and Gold will open the regular season Sunday, September 13 when they play at the Detroit Lions at 12:00 p.m. CT at Ford Field.

Photos: Faces of the 2026 Saints 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.
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Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1
2 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB #1

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Spencer Rattler, QB #2
3 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Spencer Rattler, QB #2

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3
4 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB #3

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wilson, QB #4
5 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wilson, QB #4

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kendre Miller, RB #5
6 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kendre Miller, RB #5

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyler Shough, QB #6
7 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyler Shough, QB #6

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jonas Sanker, S #7
8 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jonas Sanker, S #7

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Olave, WR #12
9 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Olave, WR #12

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Devaughn Vele, WR #14
10 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Devaughn Vele, WR #14

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Ryan Wright, P #17
11 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Ryan Wright, P #17

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Bryce Lance, WR #18
12 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Bryce Lance, WR #18

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Barion Brown, WR/RS #19
13 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Barion Brown, WR/RS #19

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Pete Werner, LB #20
14 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Pete Werner, LB #20

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Justin Reid, S #21
15 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Justin Reid, S #21

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22
16 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB #22

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Julian Blackmon, S #23
17 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Julian Blackmon, S #23

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Danny Stutsman, LB #28
18 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Danny Stutsman, LB #28

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Quincy Riley, CB #29
19 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Quincy Riley, CB #29

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Audric Estimé, RB #30
20 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Audric Estimé, RB #30

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jordan Howden, DB #31
21 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jordan Howden, DB #31

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36
22 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., S #36

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jayden Price, CB #38
23 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jayden Price, CB #38

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Alvin Kamara, RB #41
24 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Alvin Kamara, RB #41

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Mike Reid, CB #42
25 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Mike Reid, CB #42

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44
26 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Isaiah Stalbird, LB #44

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Daniel Carlson, K #48
27 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Daniel Carlson, K #48

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Zach Wood, LS #49
28 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Zach Wood, LS #49

Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51
29 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cesar Ruiz, C/G #51

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Christen Miller, DL #52
30 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Christen Miller, DL #52

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54
31 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Anfernee Jennings, Edge #54

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kaden Elliss, LB #55
32 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kaden Elliss, LB #55

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chris Rumph II, LB #58
33 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chris Rumph II, LB #58

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Jeremiah Wright, G #65
34 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Jeremiah Wright, G #65

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. William Sherman, G #66
35 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

William Sherman, G #66

Danny Karnik/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71
36 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kelvin Banks Jr., T #71

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Asim Richards, OL #72
37 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Asim Richards, OL #72

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Taliese Fuaga, T #75
38 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Taliese Fuaga, T #75

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. David Edwards, G #76
39 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

David Edwards, G #76

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Erik McCoy, C/G #78
40 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Erik McCoy, C/G #78

Ella Hall/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81
41 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Kevin Austin Jr., WR #81

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Treyton Welch, TE #82
42 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Treyton Welch, TE #82

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Juwan Johnson, TE #83
43 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Juwan Johnson, TE #83

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Noah Fant, TE #87
44 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Noah Fant, TE #87

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Oscar Delp, TE #88
45 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Oscar Delp, TE #88

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Vernon Broughton, DL #91
46 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Vernon Broughton, DL #91

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Davon Godchaux, DL #92
47 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Davon Godchaux, DL #92

Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Nathan Shepherd, DL #93
48 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Nathan Shepherd, DL #93

Jason Behnken/The Associated Press
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Cam Jordan, Edge #94
49 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Cam Jordan, Edge #94

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. John Ridgeway III, DL #95
50 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

John Ridgeway III, DL #95

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Carl Granderson, Edge #96
51 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Carl Granderson, Edge #96

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Khristian Boyd, DL #97
52 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Khristian Boyd, DL #97

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Tyree Wilson, Edge #98
53 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Tyree Wilson, Edge #98

New Orleans Saints
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold. Chase Young, Edge #99
54 / 54

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints active player roster who will take the field during the 2026 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Chase Young, Edge #99

New Orleans Saints
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