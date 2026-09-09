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New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign WR Kyrese Rowan to practice squad

Sep 09, 2026 at 04:49 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kyrese Rowan to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of EDGE Jonah Williams.

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Kyrese Rowan

#- WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Utah State

Rowan, 5-10, 185, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025 by the Denver Broncos out of Utah State. The Ogden, Utah native spent most of the 2025 season on the Broncos practice squad after he had four receptions for 33 yards with one touchdown in the preseason. Rowan appeared in 50 games (12 starts) during his time at Utah State (2022-24) and the University of Utah (2019-21). He produced college career totals of 47 receptions for 534 yards (11.4 avg.) with three scores, while also returning eight kickoffs for 188 yards (23.5 avg.), blocking one punt and recording three special teams tackles. Rowan started all 12 games in his final college season in 2024, totaling 44 receptions for 526 yards (11.9 avg.) with three touchdowns, while also returning eight kickoffs for 188 yards (23.5 avg.)

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