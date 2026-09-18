Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster, signed long snapper Scott Daly to the practice squad and placed long snapper Zach Wood on Injured Reserve.
Donaldson, 6-1, 230, was originally signed by the Black and Gold as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He made his NFL debut in Week One at Detroit and rushed for four yards and had one reception.
Daly, 6-2, 245, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Notre Dame. Daley has appeared in 76 career games between the Detroit Lions (2021-23) and Chicago Bears (2024-25), playing exclusively on special teams and logging nine tackles and two fumble recoveries, also appearing in two postseason games for the Bears. In 2025, he played in 17 games for the Bears, recording three special teams tackles, as well as handling snapping duties in both postseason contests. In the 2026 preseason, the Downers Grove, Ill. native competed for snapping duties with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent the first week of the season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Daly played three seasons (2013-15) at Notre Dame, appearing in 39 career games and primarily handling long snapping responsibilities.
Check out the New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season.