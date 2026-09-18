Saints announce roster moves

Daly, 6-2, 245, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Notre Dame. Daley has appeared in 76 career games between the Detroit Lions (2021-23) and Chicago Bears (2024-25), playing exclusively on special teams and logging nine tackles and two fumble recoveries, also appearing in two postseason games for the Bears. In 2025, he played in 17 games for the Bears, recording three special teams tackles, as well as handling snapping duties in both postseason contests. In the 2026 preseason, the Downers Grove, Ill. native competed for snapping duties with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent the first week of the season on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Daly played three seasons (2013-15) at Notre Dame, appearing in 39 career games and primarily handling long snapping responsibilities.