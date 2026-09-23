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Raiders vs. Saints: How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Games 9/27/2026

See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Sept. 27 in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season

Sep 23, 2026 at 11:13 AM
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WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT

Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

VS

Saints

New Orleans Saints

CBS
WWL 105.3 FM / 870AM
Caesars Superdome
🎟️ FIND TICKETS 🏈 GAME CENTER

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026
  • Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
  • Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

📺 HOW TO WATCH SAINTS vs RAIDERS ON TV

Fans can watch the game on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

  • Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (color analyst) and Amanda Balonis (sideline reporter)

Related Links

🖥️ LIVE STREAM SAINTS vs RAIDERS ONLINE

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON NFL+

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

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STREAM GAMES WITH NFL+

Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet, game replays, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more all in one place!

DETAILS

📻 HOW TO LISTEN TO SAINTS vs RAIDERS LIVE

Fans can listen to the game on the following radio stations:

National radio: Sports USA

  • Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (color analyst)

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

  • Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

  • Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

ADDITIONAL SAINTS vs RAIDERS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS POSTGAME LIVE PRESENTED BY UBER EATS:
Fans can stream and watch LIVE player postgame reactions and interviews following the game on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

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