Saints awarded two waiver claims

Murphy, 6-5, 315, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2026 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Riverside, Calif., native played in 51 career games with 34 starts across the offensive line for USC (2021-24) and Auburn (2025). In his final collegiate season with the Tigers, Murphy started all 12 games, including the first nine games at right tackle before moving to center for the final three contests.

Wooden, 6-4, 273, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native played in 47 regular season games with 17 starts for the Packers (2023-25), recording 87 tackles (45 solo), 0.5 sack, nine stops for a loss, and three pass breakups. He also appeared in four postseason contests for Green Bay with one start, recording seven tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack, and four quarterback hurries. Wooden was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026 and participated in the Colts' Training Camp.