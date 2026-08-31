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Saints awarded two waiver claims

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints claim T Mason Murphy and DT Colby Wooden

Aug 31, 2026 at 02:41 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has been awarded two waiver claims: tackle Mason Murphy from the Chicago Bears and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the Indianapolis Colts. In corresponding moves, the club has waived wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch.

This is a photo of Mason Murphy of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Mason Murphy

#- T

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Murphy, 6-5, 315, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2026 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Riverside, Calif., native played in 51 career games with 34 starts across the offensive line for USC (2021-24) and Auburn (2025). In his final collegiate season with the Tigers, Murphy started all 12 games, including the first nine games at right tackle before moving to center for the final three contests.

Wooden, 6-4, 273, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native played in 47 regular season games with 17 starts for the Packers (2023-25), recording 87 tackles (45 solo), 0.5 sack, nine stops for a loss, and three pass breakups. He also appeared in four postseason contests for Green Bay with one start, recording seven tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack, and four quarterback hurries. Wooden was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026 and participated in the Colts' Training Camp.

In four seasons at Auburn (2019-22), Wooden appeared in 40 games, starting his final 36 contests, and recorded 152 tackles (91 solo), 17 sacks, 30 stops for a loss, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. During his final season with the Tigers, Wooden finished with 45 tackles (36 solo), six sacks, 11.5 stops for a loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, earning third team All-SEC honors.

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This is a 2026 photo of Colby Wooden of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Wednesday, June 10, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Colby Wooden

#- DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 273 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Wooden, 6-4, 273, was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native played in 47 regular season games with 17 starts for the Packers (2023-25), recording 87 tackles (45 solo), 0.5 sack, nine stops for a loss, and three pass breakups. He also appeared in four postseason contests for Green Bay with one start, recording seven tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack, and four quarterback hurries. Wooden was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026 and participated in the Colts' Training Camp.

In four seasons at Auburn (2019-22), Wooden appeared in 40 games, starting his final 36 contests, and recorded 152 tackles (91 solo), 17 sacks, 30 stops for a loss, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. During his final season with the Tigers, Wooden finished with 45 tackles (36 solo), six sacks, 11.5 stops for a loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, earning third team All-SEC honors.

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