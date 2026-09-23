Game Preview: Raiders vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 3

SAINTS vs. RAIDERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans K Daniel Carlson played for the Raiders from 2018-25 and is ranked second in team record books in field goals and points.

New Orleans Edge Tyree Wilson was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Raiders, playing for the Silver and Black from 2023-25.

Saints CB Decamerion Richardson was a fourth round pick of the Raiders in 2024 and played for Las Vegas from 2024-25.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber played for the Raiders from 2018-21.

Las Vegas Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as offensive coordinator of the Saints in 2024.

Las Vegas Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Joe Woods served as defensive coordinator of the Saints from 2023-24.

Raiders Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison served as a senior offensive assistant with the Saints in 2024.

Raiders Offensive Coordinator Andrew Janocko served as quarterbacks coach of the Saints in 2024.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta coached with Raiders Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan, Senior Defensive Assistant Al Holcomb and Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard with the New York Giants.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano, Janocko and Sullivan served on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff (2012-13).

Saints DB Jordan Howden prepped at Desert Pines (Las Vegas, Nev.) HS. Howden and Raiders LB Cody Lindenberg were college teammates at Minnesota.

New Orleans QB Zach Wilson prepped at Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) HS and played at BYU from 2018-20.

Wilson and Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson were high school teammates in 2017. Wilson and Jets DT Folorunso Fatukasi were teammates with the Jets in 2021. Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Fatukasi were teammates in Jacksonville from 2022-23.

Saints S Julian Blackmon and WR Devaughn Vele both played at Utah, with Blackmon prepping at Layton (Utah) HS.

Saints G David Edwards and Raiders K Matt Gay were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-22. Blackmon and Gay were teammates with the Utes from 2017-18 and with the Indianapolis Colts from 2023-24.

Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley and Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni served on the same Chicago Bears coaching staff. Staley and Azzanni served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2019. Rodgers and Raiders Assistant Head Coach Mike McCoy served on the same Broncos coaching staff. Rodgers and Raiders Senior Special Teams Coach Marquice Williams served on the same Atlanta Falcons coaching staff in 2024. Saints Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and Williams were on the same Detroit Lions staff from 2019-20. Staley and Raiders Offensive Assistant Tim Zetts served on the same John Carroll coaching staff.

Las Vegas Defensive Quality Control Coach Cody Grimm was tutored by Galiano with the Buccaneers in 2012.

Saints practice squad LB Jackson Sirmon and Las Vegas QB Fernando Mendoza were college teammates at California.

Las Vegas WR Jack Bech prepped at St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) HS, played at LSU from 2021-22 and is the nephew of former Saints WR Brett Bech.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Raiders WR/RS Malik Benson were teammates at the University of Alabama.

New Orleans TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller and Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers were teammates at Georgia.

Las Vegas DE Patrick Johnson played at Tulane from 2017-20.

New Orleans P Ryan Wright played with Raiders WR Jalen Nailor in Minnesota.

Saints QB Tyler Shough and Raiders G Caleb Rogers were college teammates at Texas Tech.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler and Raiders DT Tonka Hemingway were college teammates at South Carolina.

Saints LB Danny Stutsman and Raiders DT Jonah Laulu were teammates at Oklahoma.

New Orleans C/G Cesar Ruiz and Las Vegas DE Kwity Paye were college teammates at Michigan.

New Orleans G Jeremiah Wright and Las Vegas DT JJ Pegues were teammates at Auburn from 2020-21.

Saints DE Carl Granderson played at Wyoming.

New Orleans Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd played defensive back for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006.

Saints WR Chris Olave, Edge Chase Young and LB Pete Werner and Las Vegas LB Tommy Eichenberg were teammates at Ohio State.

Las Vegas practice squad WR Ronnie Bell played for New Orleans in 2025 and went to training camp with the club in 2026.

Saints National Scout Terry Wooden finished his playing career with the Raiders.

Raiders CB Darrell Luter Jr. prepped at Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) HS and played at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College and South Alabama.

Raiders Defensive Quality Control Coach Ketner Kupp is the grandson of Saints Hall of Fame OL Jake Kupp.

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams and Raiders Safeties Coach Matt Robinson served on the same Baltimore Ravens coaching staff from 2021-23.

Raiders Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ben Wilkerson played at LSU from 2001-04, coached for the Tigers from 2010-11 and coached at Grambling State from 2012-13.

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti served on the same Philadelphia Eagles staff with Las Vegas Linebackers Coach Ronell Williams.