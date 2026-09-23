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Game Preview: Raiders vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 3

The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Sep 23, 2026 at 11:13 AM
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WEEK 2 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

RAIDERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will play their second consecutive AFC opponent of the season this week when they begin a three-game homestand by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome with a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. The Saints are are currently tied for first in the division with the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints and Raiders have met 16 times, with Las Vegas holding an 8-7-1 advantage. In the last meeting on December 29, 2024, the Raiders defeated the Saints 25-10. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive win against interconference opponent for the first time since the 2019 season, when they swept their AFC south opponents.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) visit the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 24 at 7:15 p.m. The Carolina Panthers (1-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Huntington Bank Field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-0) on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:05 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

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SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SEASON SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and the Raiders have met 16 times with Las Vegas leading the series 8-7-1. The Saints are 4-4-1 in matchups played in New Orleans.

The series has been defined by several hard-fought contests as six of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The first meeting in the series, which took place at Tulane Stadium on November 7, 1971, ended in the second tie in franchise history at 21-21. New Orleans would not capture a win in the series until 17 years later on October 23, 1988, a 20-6 victory at the Superdome that improved their record at the time to 7-1.

THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

Las Vegas Raiders 25, New Orleans Saints 10; Dec. 29, 2024 @ Caesars Superdome - The New Orleans Saints closed out their 2024 home campaign with a 25-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

It is the Saints' third consecutive loss and drops them to 5-11 with one game to play. The Raiders improved to 4-12. FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Raiders | 2024 NFL Week 17

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
DE Cameron Jordan (94) guards Raider's TE Michael Mayer during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cameron Jordan (94) guards Raider's TE Michael Mayer during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner and LB Demario Davis (56) assist the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Pete Werner and LB Demario Davis (56) assist the tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Cameron Jordan (94) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DE Cameron Jordan (94) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Nathan Shepherd (93), DE Cameron Jordan (94), and LB Demario Davis (56) tackles Alexander Mattison during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Nathan Shepherd (93), DE Cameron Jordan (94), and LB Demario Davis (56) tackles Alexander Mattison during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Khalen Saunders (50) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Khalen Saunders (50) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Demario Davis (56) tackles Raider's WR Alexander Mattison during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Demario Davis (56) tackles Raider's WR Alexander Mattison during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) tackles Jakobi Meyers during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Pete Werner (20) tackles Jakobi Meyers during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) tackles Jakobi Meyers during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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LB Pete Werner (20) tackles Jakobi Meyers during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Kendre Miller (25) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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RB Kendre Miller (25) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Trevor Penning (70) in position during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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T Trevor Penning (70) in position during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Spencer Rattler (18) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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QB Spencer Rattler (18) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) guards Terrace Marshall Jr. during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) guards Terrace Marshall Jr. during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) guards Terrace Marshall Jr. during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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CB Alontae Taylor (1) guards Terrace Marshall Jr. during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DT Bran Bresee (90), DE Payton Turner (98), and DE Carl Granderson (96) try to block the field goal kick during New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
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DT Bran Bresee (90), DE Payton Turner (98), and DE Carl Granderson (96) try to block the field goal kick during New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
70 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
71 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs for with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
72 / 162

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs for with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
73 / 162

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
74 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
75 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
76 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
77 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
78 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
79 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
80 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
81 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Carl Granderson (96) blocks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
82 / 162

DE Carl Granderson (96) blocks a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
83 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
84 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
85 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
86 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
87 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
88 / 162

DE Chase Young (99) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
89 / 162

S Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
90 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
91 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Spencer Rattler (18) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
92 / 162

RB Spencer Rattler (18) throws the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
93 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
94 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
95 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
96 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
97 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
98 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
99 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
100 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
101 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
102 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
103 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
104 / 162

LB Pete Werner (20) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Tyrann Mathieu (32) after defensing the pass during from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
105 / 162

S Tyrann Mathieu (32) after defensing the pass during from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
106 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
107 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
108 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
109 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
110 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
111 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
112 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
OL Olisaemeka Udoh (74) protects QB Spencer Rattler (18) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
113 / 162

OL Olisaemeka Udoh (74) protects QB Spencer Rattler (18) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
114 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
115 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
116 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
117 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
118 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
119 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
120 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
121 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
122 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
123 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
124 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
125 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
126 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Shane Lemieux (66) prepares to snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
127 / 162

C/G Shane Lemieux (66) prepares to snap during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
128 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
129 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
130 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
131 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
132 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
133 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
134 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
135 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
136 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
137 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Cesar Ruiz (51), Shane Lemiex (66), and OL Oli Udoh (74) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
138 / 162

C/G Cesar Ruiz (51), Shane Lemiex (66), and OL Oli Udoh (74) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Spender Rattler (18) launches the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
139 / 162

QB Spender Rattler (18) launches the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
140 / 162

TE Juwan Johnson (83) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
141 / 162

Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Alontae Taylor (1) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
142 / 162

CB Alontae Taylor (1) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
143 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
144 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
145 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
146 / 162

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season on Dec. 29, 2024 at Caesars Superdome.
147 / 162

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SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SUPERLATIVES

A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Raiders in the previous 16 meetings:

RUSHING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (100+yards)

PlayerPerformance
RB Craig Heyward11 carries for 109 yards, @ the Superdome, October 23, 1988

PASSING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (300+yards)

PlayerPerformance
QB Drew Brees28 of 42 for 423 yards with four touchdowns @ the Superdome, September 11, 2016
QB Bobby Hebert28 of 39 for a career-high 329 yards with two touchdowns @ the Superdome, Dec. 16, 1991. Hebert won NFC Offensive Player of the Week
QB Drew Brees26 of 30 (86.7 pct.) for 320 yards and three TDs @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 12, 2008. Brees won NFC Offensive Player of the Week
QB Drew Brees26 of 38 for 312 yards @ Allegiant Stadium, September 21, 2020

RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. RAIDERS (100+ yards)

PlayerPerformance
WR Willie Snead IVNine receptions for 172 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, September 11, 2016
WR Brandin CooksSix receptions for 143 yards with one 98-yard touchdown, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, September 11, 2016
WR Quinn EarlyFour receptions for 127 yards, @ the Superdome, December 16, 1991
WR Joe HornNine receptions for 123 yards, @ Network Associates Coliseum, October 24, 2004
FB Tony GalbreathSeven receptions for 106 yards, @ the Superdome, Dec. 3, 1979

SAINTS vs. RAIDERS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

CategorySaintsRaiders
Record1-12-0
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)27.0 (10)26.5 (11t)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)24.0 (18t)23.5 (5)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)383.5 (7)297.5 (19t)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)78.0 (28)93.5 (23)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)305.5 (2)204.0 (16t)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)340.5 (22)284.5 (9)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)136.5 (26)100.5 (16)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)204.0 (15)184.0 (11)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)5.7 (24)17.0 (2)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)25.6 (27)32.5 (1)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-1 (20t)+2 (5t)
Possession Avg.30:0331:18
Touchdowns66
Penalties1112
Penalty Yards8871
Opp. Penalties1516
Opp. Penalty Yards95106

SAINTS vs. RAIDERS SERIES FAST FACTS

as of Week 3, 2026

CategoryRecord
Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory31 points, Saints won 34-3 on 10/12/08 at the Louisiana Superdome
Raiders’ Largest Margin of Victory38 points, Raiders won 48-10 on 11/9/75 at Oakland Coliseum
Current Series StreakRaiders have won the last game, 12/29/24
Saints’ Longest Win StreakThree games, 10/24/04-11/18/12
Raiders’ Longest Win StreakThree games, 11/9/75-10/13/85
Most Points by Saints in a Game38 points, Saints won 38-17 on 11/18/12 at O.co Coliseum
Most Points by Raiders in a Game42 points, Raiders won 42-35 on 12/3/79 at the Superdome
Most Combined Points (Both Teams)79 points, Raiders won 42-35 on 12/4/79 at the Louisiana Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game10 points (Two Timses), Raiders won 48-10 on 11/9/75 at Oakland Coliseum and Raiders won 25-10 on 12/28/24 at Caesars Superdome
Fewest Points by Raiders in a Game0 points, Saints won 24-0 on 10/30/22 at the Caesars Superdome
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)23 points, Saints won 13-10 on 11/9/97 at Oakland Coliseum
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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. RAIDERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans K Daniel Carlson played for the Raiders from 2018-25 and is ranked second in team record books in field goals and points.

New Orleans Edge Tyree Wilson was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Raiders, playing for the Silver and Black from 2023-25.

Saints CB Decamerion Richardson was a fourth round pick of the Raiders in 2024 and played for Las Vegas from 2024-25.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber played for the Raiders from 2018-21.

Las Vegas Head Coach Klint Kubiak served as offensive coordinator of the Saints in 2024.

Las Vegas Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Joe Woods served as defensive coordinator of the Saints from 2023-24.

Raiders Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison served as a senior offensive assistant with the Saints in 2024.

Raiders Offensive Coordinator Andrew Janocko served as quarterbacks coach of the Saints in 2024.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta coached with Raiders Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan, Senior Defensive Assistant Al Holcomb and Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard with the New York Giants.

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano, Janocko and Sullivan served on the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff (2012-13).

Saints DB Jordan Howden prepped at Desert Pines (Las Vegas, Nev.) HS. Howden and Raiders LB Cody Lindenberg were college teammates at Minnesota.

New Orleans QB Zach Wilson prepped at Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) HS and played at BYU from 2018-20.

Wilson and Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson were high school teammates in 2017. Wilson and Jets DT Folorunso Fatukasi were teammates with the Jets in 2021. Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Fatukasi were teammates in Jacksonville from 2022-23.

Saints S Julian Blackmon and WR Devaughn Vele both played at Utah, with Blackmon prepping at Layton (Utah) HS.

Saints G David Edwards and Raiders K Matt Gay were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-22. Blackmon and Gay were teammates with the Utes from 2017-18 and with the Indianapolis Colts from 2023-24.

Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley and Raiders Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni served on the same Chicago Bears coaching staff. Staley and Azzanni served on the same Denver Broncos coaching staff in 2019. Rodgers and Raiders Assistant Head Coach Mike McCoy served on the same Broncos coaching staff. Rodgers and Raiders Senior Special Teams Coach Marquice Williams served on the same Atlanta Falcons coaching staff in 2024. Saints Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and Williams were on the same Detroit Lions staff from 2019-20. Staley and Raiders Offensive Assistant Tim Zetts served on the same John Carroll coaching staff.

Las Vegas Defensive Quality Control Coach Cody Grimm was tutored by Galiano with the Buccaneers in 2012.

Saints practice squad LB Jackson Sirmon and Las Vegas QB Fernando Mendoza were college teammates at California.

Las Vegas WR Jack Bech prepped at St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) HS, played at LSU from 2021-22 and is the nephew of former Saints WR Brett Bech.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Raiders WR/RS Malik Benson were teammates at the University of Alabama.

New Orleans TE Oscar Delp, DL Christen Miller and Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers were teammates at Georgia.

Las Vegas DE Patrick Johnson played at Tulane from 2017-20.

New Orleans P Ryan Wright played with Raiders WR Jalen Nailor in Minnesota.

Saints QB Tyler Shough and Raiders G Caleb Rogers were college teammates at Texas Tech.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler and Raiders DT Tonka Hemingway were college teammates at South Carolina.

Saints LB Danny Stutsman and Raiders DT Jonah Laulu were teammates at Oklahoma.

New Orleans C/G Cesar Ruiz and Las Vegas DE Kwity Paye were college teammates at Michigan.

New Orleans G Jeremiah Wright and Las Vegas DT JJ Pegues were teammates at Auburn from 2020-21.

Saints DE Carl Granderson played at Wyoming.

New Orleans Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd played defensive back for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006.

Saints WR Chris Olave, Edge Chase Young and LB Pete Werner and Las Vegas LB Tommy Eichenberg were teammates at Ohio State.

Las Vegas practice squad WR Ronnie Bell played for New Orleans in 2025 and went to training camp with the club in 2026.

Saints National Scout Terry Wooden finished his playing career with the Raiders.

Raiders CB Darrell Luter Jr. prepped at Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) HS and played at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College and South Alabama.

Raiders Defensive Quality Control Coach Ketner Kupp is the grandson of Saints Hall of Fame OL Jake Kupp.

Saints Wide Receivers Coach Keith Williams and Raiders Safeties Coach Matt Robinson served on the same Baltimore Ravens coaching staff from 2021-23.

Raiders Assistant Offensive Line Coach Ben Wilkerson played at LSU from 2001-04, coached for the Tigers from 2010-11 and coached at Grambling State from 2012-13.

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier and Run Game Coordinator T.J. Paganetti served on the same Philadelphia Eagles staff with Las Vegas Linebackers Coach Ronell Williams.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Scott Linehan served as Quarterbacks Coach at UNLV in 1991.

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