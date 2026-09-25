Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-RAIDERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will play their second consecutive AFC opponent of the season this week when they begin a three-game homestand by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome with a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. The Saints are are currently tied for first in the division with the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints and Raiders have met 16 times, with Las Vegas holding an 8-7-1 advantage. In the last meeting on December 29, 2024, the Raiders defeated the Saints 25-10. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive win against interconference opponent for the first time since the 2019 season, when they swept their AFC south opponents.
TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (color analyst) and Amanda Balonis (sideline reporter)
- National radio: Sports USA
Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (color analyst)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Stream on NFL+
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS
PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
- Stage Performance: Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph
Galactic has spent over three decades shaping the sound of New Orleans funk, blending genres and pushing boundaries with every release. The band tours and records with powerhouse vocalist Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph, and owns the legendary Tipitina's venue. Their latest album, Audience With the Queen, is a bold, full-length collaboration with Irma Thomas, celebrating the enduring soul of New Orleans through fresh, originial songs.
- Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday as we introduce our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square this season. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- National Anthem: Jordan Anderson
AJ & The Causeways was formed at the legendary Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans. A juggernaut soul/R&B ensemble, the group is filled with heavy backbeats and a soaring horn section, all swirling around the magnetic vocal stylings of Jordan Anderson.
- Halftime Performance: DJ Diesel
Shaquille O'Neal has seamlessly transitioned into the electronic music world as DJ DIESEL. Standing at 7'1" and 325 pounds, his larger-than-life presence and passion for bass music have made him a force in the scene.
- Legend of the Game: TE Benjamin Watson
Watson played four seasons of his 16-year NFL career in the Crescent City, where he also made a great community impact as a finalist for the 2015 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. In 63 regular season games for the Saints, Watson caught 148 passes for 1,587 yards with 12 touchdowns as a weapon in QB Drew Brees' arsenal.
GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS
- 60th Season Commemorative Coin
All fans in attendance at the Saints home opener against the Raiders will receive a special 60th season commemorative coin courtesy of Caesars Rewards. In the earliest seasons of the Saints, gameday programs were enhanced with collectible doubloons, a distinctly New Orleans keepsake.
- $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
- 50/50 Raffle
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online 48 hours before kickoff through the end of the third quarter on gameday. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation. Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
- Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection debuting in Week 3 at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>
- Gameday Program
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.
Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:
- Mobile Ticketing
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
- Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
- Clear Bag Policy
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
- **Traffic Alerts**
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchups throughout the years.