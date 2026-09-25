Saints vs. Raiders | 2026 NFL Week 3 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-RAIDERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will play their second consecutive AFC opponent of the season this week when they begin a three-game homestand by taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at the Caesars Superdome with a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. The Saints are are currently tied for first in the division with the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints and Raiders have met 16 times, with Las Vegas holding an 8-7-1 advantage. In the last meeting on December 29, 2024, the Raiders defeated the Saints 25-10. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth consecutive win against interconference opponent for the first time since the 2019 season, when they swept their AFC south opponents.

TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (color analyst) and Amanda Balonis (sideline reporter)

National radio: Sports USA

Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Brandon Noble (color analyst)

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color ana­lyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Stream on NFL+

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

SAINTS MOBILE APP: