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Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce gameday elevations for Week 1 vs. Lions

Sep 12, 2026 at 01:17 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tight end Treyton Welch to the active roster and placed running back Audric Estimé on Injured Reserve. Additionally, the club has elevated wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations) for tomorrow's contest at the Detroit Lions.

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Treyton Welch

#82 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Wyoming

Welch, 6-4, 240, was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Wyoming. After spending time on the Saints' practice squad the last two seasons, he saw his first NFL game action in 2025, appearing in three games with one start with the Black and Gold.

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Kevin Austin Jr.

#81 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent time with New Orleans the past two seasons, appearing in 16 games with three starts, catching 24 passes for 291 yards (12.1 avg.) with one touchdown. In 2025, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native caught 13 passes for 140 yards and his first-career touchdown.

CJ-Donaldson

CJ Donaldson

#43 RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Donaldson, 6-1, 230, was originally signed by the Black and Gold as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In three preseason contests, the Miami, Fla. native rushed 16 times for 48 yards and caught seven passes for 76 yards. With an appearance on Sunday, he would make his NFL debut.

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