Saints announce roster moves

Austin, 6-2, 200, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Notre Dame. After spending his rookie season on the Jaguars practice squad in 2023, he has spent time with New Orleans the past two seasons, appearing in 16 games with three starts, catching 24 passes for 291 yards (12.1 avg.) with one touchdown. In 2025, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native caught 13 passes for 140 yards and his first-career touchdown.