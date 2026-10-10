Morning Break: Chris Olave set to play Sunday as Saints host Vikings

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Mike Ditka's best and most successful NFL days weren't spent as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but he helped center the football universe around the franchise during his three-year stint from 1997-99. Ditka, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome in 1984, died Friday morning at the age of 86. SEE MORE>>

16 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. SEE MORE>>