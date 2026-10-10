 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Chris Olave set to play Sunday as Saints host Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 10

Oct 10, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Olave-10-10-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints coach Mike Ditka epitomized toughness while forging Hall of Fame career

Mike Ditka's best and most successful NFL days weren't spent as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but he helped center the football universe around the franchise during his three-year stint from 1997-99. Ditka, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome in 1984, died Friday morning at the age of 86. SEE MORE>>

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

16 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka

The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport. SEE MORE>>

Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5 | Gameday Guide

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. SEE MORE>>

Saints to honor Drew Brees with Ring of Honor induction Oct. 11 at Caesars Superdome

One of the most iconic figures in franchise history will take his place among the Saints' all-time greats this Sunday when the New Orleans Saints induct Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees into the Saints Ring of Honor during a special halftime ceremony at Caesars Superdome. The event will give Saints fans an opportunity to recognize the quarterback who helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl championship and guided New Orleans through a historic era in club history. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints star Chris Olave will play against Vikings after a week of injury-related questions

After an interesting week of injury intrigue, Chris Olave will indeed play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. That didn't feel like a given at various points throughout the week. Olave did not participate in the New Orleans Saints walk-through practice Wednesday, less than 48 hours after he limped off the field late in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Saints coach Kellen Moore said multiple times that Olave's absence was for a rest day, and was not related to injury. SEE MORE>>

Can the Saints find an answer in pass protection before the blitz-heavy Vikings visit?

There is no secret about what is in store for Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints offense this Sunday: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to have a creative pressure plan ready, and he's going to use it over and over again. "Everyone knows their theme as far as their ability to pressure the quarterback and blitz," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "They do an excellent job, better than anyone in this league." SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Remembering Saints head coach Mike Ditka

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' head coach Mike Ditka watches his team play against his former team the Chicago Bears during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 in Chicago
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints' head coach Mike Ditka watches his team play against his former team the Chicago Bears during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 in Chicago

Fred Jewell/AP Photo
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
2 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
3 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
4 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
5 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
6 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
7 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
8 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
9 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
10 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
11 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
12 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
13 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
14 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
Coach Mike Ditka returns to the sidelines as he leads the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Oilers in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1997, in Memphis. Behind Ditka are Wayne Martin (93) and Randal Hill (81)
15 / 30

Coach Mike Ditka returns to the sidelines as he leads the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Oilers in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1997, in Memphis. Behind Ditka are Wayne Martin (93) and Randal Hill (81)

Dave Martin/AP Photo
NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, right, presents New Orleans Saints Deuce McAllister with the NFL Play of the Year Award in Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2004. McAllister and his teammates Michael Lewis, Donte Stallworth and Jerome Pathon won for their 75-yard touchdown reception and laterals against the Jacksonville Jaguars known as the "River City Relay".
16 / 30

NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, right, presents New Orleans Saints Deuce McAllister with the NFL Play of the Year Award in Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2004. McAllister and his teammates Michael Lewis, Donte Stallworth and Jerome Pathon won for their 75-yard touchdown reception and laterals against the Jacksonville Jaguars known as the "River City Relay".

Amy Sancetta/AP Photo
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
17 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
18 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
19 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
20 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
21 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
22 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
23 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
24 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
25 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
26 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
27 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
28 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
29 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
30 / 30

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visits the Saints

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
1 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
2 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
3 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
4 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
5 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
6 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
7 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
8 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
9 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
10 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
11 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
12 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
13 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
14 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
15 / 15

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Best of Saints fans vs. Falcons | 2026 NFL Week 4

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
1 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
2 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
3 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
5 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
6 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
7 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
8 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
9 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
10 / 10

Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Vikings | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchups throughout the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) raises his fist after stopping Herschel Walker (34) during first half action Sunday, Sept. 22, 1991 in New Orleans. Swilling, joined by linebackers Rickey Jackson (57), Sam Mills, rear, and Vaughan Johnson (53), right, stopped Walker for a one yard loss. The Saints defeated the Vikings 26-0.
1 / 15

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) raises his fist after stopping Herschel Walker (34) during first half action Sunday, Sept. 22, 1991 in New Orleans. Swilling, joined by linebackers Rickey Jackson (57), Sam Mills, rear, and Vaughan Johnson (53), right, stopped Walker for a one yard loss. The Saints defeated the Vikings 26-0.

Bill Feig/ AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023.
2 / 15

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (23) and P.J. Williams (26) tackle a Minnesota Vikings player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020. The Saints won 52–33.
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (23) and P.J. Williams (26) tackle a Minnesota Vikings player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020. The Saints won 52–33.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 21, 2014. The Saints won 20–9, improving to 1–2.
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 21, 2014. The Saints won 20–9, improving to 1–2.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defenders battle at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during their preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 9, 2019.
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints defenders battle at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during their preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 9, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings running back Herschel Walker (34) runs into New Orleans Saints linebacker Vaughn Johnson (53) during first half of NFL preseason action Saturday, August 3, 1991 in New Orleans. Walker had a short gain on the play as Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson (57) closes in.
6 / 15

Minnesota Vikings running back Herschel Walker (34) runs into New Orleans Saints linebacker Vaughn Johnson (53) during first half of NFL preseason action Saturday, August 3, 1991 in New Orleans. Walker had a short gain on the play as Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson (57) closes in.

Andrew Cohoon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018. The Saints won 30–20.
7 / 15

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018. The Saints won 30–20.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 2011. The Saints won 42–20.
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 2011. The Saints won 42–20.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper (42) tackles the quarterback during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.
9 / 15

New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper (42) tackles the quarterback during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister (26) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome on September 25, 2005.
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister (26) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome on September 25, 2005.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) pursues a Minnesota Vikings receiver at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) pursues a Minnesota Vikings receiver at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (70) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (70) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener (82) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener (82) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) lines up against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) lines up against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Audio from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints continue preparations for Week 5 matchup against Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 9

news

Morning Break: Chris Olave stands out as Saints look ahead to Vikings

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 8

news

Morning Break: Steve Gleason leads Monday night Who Dat chant, Saints turn to Vikings matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, October 7

news

Morning Break: Saints reflect on Monday night matchup, Alvin Kamara climbs career touchdown ranks

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, October 6

news

Morning Break: Saints celebrate 20 years of Domecoming, host Falcons on Monday Night Football

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, October 5

news

Morning Break: Next man up as Saints deal with injuries at linebacker position for matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, October 4

news

Morning Break: Saints working to clean up turnovers ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, October 3

news

Morning Break: Saints adjust backfield ahead of Monday night matchup with Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, October 2

news

Morning Break: Saints offense in the spotlight as Week 4 preparations continue

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, October 1

news

Morning Break: Saints approach Monday night matchup, Tyler Shough builds on strong start

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, September 30

news

Morning Break: Saints regroup after home opener, look ahead to Falcons

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, September 29

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising