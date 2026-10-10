Morning Break: Chris Olave set to play Sunday as Saints host Vikings

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Mike Ditka's best and most successful NFL days weren't spent as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but he helped center the football universe around the franchise during his three-year stint from 1997-99. Ditka, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome in 1984, died Friday morning at the age of 86. SEE MORE>>
16 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8. SEE MORE>>
One of the most iconic figures in franchise history will take his place among the Saints' all-time greats this Sunday when the New Orleans Saints induct Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees into the Saints Ring of Honor during a special halftime ceremony at Caesars Superdome. The event will give Saints fans an opportunity to recognize the quarterback who helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl championship and guided New Orleans through a historic era in club history. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
After an interesting week of injury intrigue, Chris Olave will indeed play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. That didn't feel like a given at various points throughout the week. Olave did not participate in the New Orleans Saints walk-through practice Wednesday, less than 48 hours after he limped off the field late in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Saints coach Kellen Moore said multiple times that Olave's absence was for a rest day, and was not related to injury. SEE MORE>>
There is no secret about what is in store for Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints offense this Sunday: Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to have a creative pressure plan ready, and he's going to use it over and over again. "Everyone knows their theme as far as their ability to pressure the quarterback and blitz," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "They do an excellent job, better than anyone in this league." SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa visited the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, October 9, 2026, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank at the Smoothie King Center.
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 5, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchups throughout the years.