Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
As difficult as the previous nine regular-season games have been, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) enter the elephant phase of their schedule — four of the next five games on the road, three straight against teams with winning records, the last two on the road against NFC South Division opponents. But the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, beginning with Sunday's game against the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago. SEE MORE >>
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce roster moves, gameday elevations for Week 11 vs. Bears. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints (3-6) begin a brutal 3-game stretch Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field. Here are our staff predictions for the game. SEE MORE >>
Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints made official the move that everyone had spent the last 24 hours talking about: They waived veteran safety Justin Reid. SEE MORE >>