Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

As difficult as the previous nine regular-season games have been, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) enter the elephant phase of their schedule — four of the next five games on the road, three straight against teams with winning records, the last two on the road against NFC South Division opponents. But the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, beginning with Sunday's game against the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago. SEE MORE >>