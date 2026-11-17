Saints News from WhoDatDish.com

It's Jordyn Tyson. If you're looking for the silver lining in the New Orleans Saints' lethargic loss to the Carolina Panthers, then look to their rookie wide receiver in his second professional game. Everything wasn't perfect, but it was a big step forward for the rookie. That progress has earned Tyson the Saints player of the game in Week 10. This shouldn't be viewed as the final form of his usage or even how he looks with the ball in his hand. And that fact is what made this performance so exciting. SEE MORE>>