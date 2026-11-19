Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Tyler Shough doesn't pretend to be a finished product. He didn't after his first nine starts last season as a rookie, when he led the Saints to a 5-4 record and was among the finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. SEE MORE>>

10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tackle Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints start a cruicial two-game road stretch against division leaders in the NFC North and AFC North. The road trip starts with an important matchup for both clubs, when they visit Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 22. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest televised on FOX. The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 18-14, while trailing the postseason rivalry, 2-1. The Saints had a seven-game regular season winning streak snapped by the Bears in a 26-14 loss at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025. SEE MORE>>