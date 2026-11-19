Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough doesn't pretend to be a finished product. He didn't after his first nine starts last season as a rookie, when he led the Saints to a 5-4 record and was among the finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. SEE MORE>>
10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed tackle Colby Sorsdal to the practice squad. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints start a cruicial two-game road stretch against division leaders in the NFC North and AFC North. The road trip starts with an important matchup for both clubs, when they visit Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 22. Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. central with the contest televised on FOX. The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 18-14, while trailing the postseason rivalry, 2-1. The Saints had a seven-game regular season winning streak snapped by the Bears in a 26-14 loss at Soldier Field on October 19, 2025. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears game on Nov. 22 in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL Season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has added a new responsibility to his plate. Saints players voted Shough to serve as the team's voting representative for the NFLPA, the players' union announced. The second-year quarterback is the first Saints quarterback to serve in the role since Drew Brees and is one of five quarterbacks to represent their club. "It was a huge honor, to be honest," Shough said. "Coming in last year, you've got Demario (Davis), Chris Rumph, you got Cam (Jordan) and those guys that are on the voting rep board. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
The New Orleans Saints' talented wide receiver trio is just one concern the Chicago Bears have ahead of the Week 11 matchup. The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints will do battle at Soldier Field in Week 11 in a matchup that features two teams going in opposite directions. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.