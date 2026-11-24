Saints News from Nola.com

On the whole, the New Orleans Saints were excellent on third down against a Bears team that came into the Week 11 contest with the NFL's No. 1 third down defense — but, broken down into segments, there was an odd trend that emerged. SEE MORE >>

In his second game back from a hamstring injury that cost him five weeks, running back Travis Etienne had his best game of his debut season with the New Orleans Saints. Etienne rushed for a season-high 76 yards on 14 carries against the Bears, an average of 5.4 yards per carry. It was the first time this season that a Saints running back averaged better than 5 yards per carry on at least 10 attempts. SEE MORE >>