Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The number of one-score losses now stands at five, and the number has taken on a deafening tone in regard to the New Orleans Saints' season.
The Saints, 3-7 entering Sunday's game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, are just a handful of plays from two, three or maybe four more victories. But in a result-oriented business, "close" doesn't equal "acceptable," and for the Saints, close hasn't often enough favorably landed on their side of the ledger. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
On the whole, the New Orleans Saints were excellent on third down against a Bears team that came into the Week 11 contest with the NFL's No. 1 third down defense — but, broken down into segments, there was an odd trend that emerged. SEE MORE >>
In his second game back from a hamstring injury that cost him five weeks, running back Travis Etienne had his best game of his debut season with the New Orleans Saints. Etienne rushed for a season-high 76 yards on 14 carries against the Bears, an average of 5.4 yards per carry. It was the first time this season that a Saints running back averaged better than 5 yards per carry on at least 10 attempts. SEE MORE >>
The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears were both 5-12 in 2024. The Bears are now a Super Bowl contender and the Saints are stuck where they were. SEE MORE >>