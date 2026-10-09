Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-VIKINGS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8.

Off to a 1-3 start, including a 45-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Saints will welcome the opportunity to get in the win column before visiting the New York Giants in Week Six and then taking a trip to France to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Seven. The Saints have dropped the last two meetings to the Vikings, with Sunday being the first time they have hosted them at their home stadium since a 52-33 win on Dec. 25, 2020.