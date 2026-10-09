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Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5 | Gameday Guide

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings

Oct 09, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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SAINTS-VIKINGS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8.

Off to a 1-3 start, including a 45-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Saints will welcome the opportunity to get in the win column before visiting the New York Giants in Week Six and then taking a trip to France to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Seven. The Saints have dropped the last two meetings to the Vikings, with Sunday being the first time they have hosted them at their home stadium since a 52-33 win on Dec. 25, 2020.

TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) 
    Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)
  • Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
    Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
  • Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
    Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
  • Stream on NFL+
    NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

Click here for additional ways to watch Saints games >>

SAINTS MOBILE APP:

Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>

SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS

PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE

Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.

  • Stage Performance: Big Sam's Funky Nation
    Born and raised in New Orleans, Big Sam brings the soul of the city to every stage. As the frontman and trombone master of Big Sam's Funky Nation, he delivers unstoppable energy, infectious grooves, and charisma. Expect high-octane funk, nonstop dancing, and plenty of call-and-response moments. With his booming trombone and electric stage presence, Big Sam's Funky Nation is a celebration of New Orleans funk, soul, and good times.
  • Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
    Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.

IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT

  • National Anthem: Robin Barnes
    Robin Barnes, known as the "Songbird of New Orleans," is a Billboard-charting artist, award-winning songwriter, and Louisiana State Music Ambassador. Barnes celebrates New Orleans' musical traditions through collaborations with Louisiana artists. Beyond music, she founded the Make Your Move Foundation, promoting health and wellness in the community.
  • Drew Brees Ring of Honor Presentation
    In our Meta Halftime ceremony, former Saints QB Drew Brees, a first-ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor and recieve his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime.
  • Legend of the Game: Joe Horn
    It is only fitting that on the day Drew Brees is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, one of his first targets will also be recognized. Signed by the Saints in 2000, Horn played in 102 games from 2000-06, recording 523 receptions for 7,622 yards and 50 touchdowns. Horn ranks fifth in club history in receptions and third in receiving yards and touchdowns. He is the only Saints wideout selected to four Pro Bowls.

Related Links

GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS

  • Commemorative Drew Brees banner
    All fans entering the Caesars Superdome will receive a commemorative Drew Brees banner, while supplies last.
  • Crown Royal sampling
    Crown Royal will be offering product sampling and giveaways at Sections 115 and 545 for our 21+ fans during the game.
  • $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
    To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
  • Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
    Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>

SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.

Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:

  • Mobile Ticketing
    The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
  • Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
    Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
  • Clear Bag Policy
    The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
  • Traffic Alerts
    Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.

Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide

Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Vikings | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) raises his fist after stopping Herschel Walker (34) during first half action Sunday, Sept. 22, 1991 in New Orleans. Swilling, joined by linebackers Rickey Jackson (57), Sam Mills, rear, and Vaughan Johnson (53), right, stopped Walker for a one yard loss. The Saints defeated the Vikings 26-0.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) raises his fist after stopping Herschel Walker (34) during first half action Sunday, Sept. 22, 1991 in New Orleans. Swilling, joined by linebackers Rickey Jackson (57), Sam Mills, rear, and Vaughan Johnson (53), right, stopped Walker for a one yard loss. The Saints defeated the Vikings 26-0.

Bill Feig/ AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (23) and P.J. Williams (26) tackle a Minnesota Vikings player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020. The Saints won 52–33.
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New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (23) and P.J. Williams (26) tackle a Minnesota Vikings player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020. The Saints won 52–33.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 21, 2014. The Saints won 20–9, improving to 1–2.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 21, 2014. The Saints won 20–9, improving to 1–2.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defenders battle at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during their preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 9, 2019.
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New Orleans Saints defenders battle at the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during their preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 9, 2019.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings running back Herschel Walker (34) runs into New Orleans Saints linebacker Vaughn Johnson (53) during first half of NFL preseason action Saturday, August 3, 1991 in New Orleans. Walker had a short gain on the play as Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson (57) closes in.
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Minnesota Vikings running back Herschel Walker (34) runs into New Orleans Saints linebacker Vaughn Johnson (53) during first half of NFL preseason action Saturday, August 3, 1991 in New Orleans. Walker had a short gain on the play as Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson (57) closes in.

Andrew Cohoon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018. The Saints won 30–20.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018. The Saints won 30–20.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 2011. The Saints won 42–20.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 2011. The Saints won 42–20.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper (42) tackles the quarterback during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.
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New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper (42) tackles the quarterback during the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.
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New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome on January 24, 2010. The Saints won 31–28 in overtime to advance to their first Super Bowl.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister (26) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome on September 25, 2005.
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New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister (26) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at the Metrodome on September 25, 2005.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) pursues a Minnesota Vikings receiver at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.
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New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) pursues a Minnesota Vikings receiver at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (70) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.
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New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (70) blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener (82) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.
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New Orleans Saints tight end Coby Fleener (82) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) lines up against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) lines up against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2, 2022.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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