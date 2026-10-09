Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-VIKINGS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) will play the final home game of their three game homestand on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday will be the Saints' final contest at their home stadium until they host the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8.
Off to a 1-3 start, including a 45-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, the Saints will welcome the opportunity to get in the win column before visiting the New York Giants in Week Six and then taking a trip to France to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Seven. The Saints have dropped the last two meetings to the Vikings, with Sunday being the first time they have hosted them at their home stadium since a 52-33 win on Dec. 25, 2020.
TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Adam Amin (play-by-play), Drew Brees (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Stream on NFL+
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS
PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
- Stage Performance: Big Sam's Funky Nation
Born and raised in New Orleans, Big Sam brings the soul of the city to every stage. As the frontman and trombone master of Big Sam's Funky Nation, he delivers unstoppable energy, infectious grooves, and charisma. Expect high-octane funk, nonstop dancing, and plenty of call-and-response moments. With his booming trombone and electric stage presence, Big Sam's Funky Nation is a celebration of New Orleans funk, soul, and good times.
- Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- National Anthem: Robin Barnes
Robin Barnes, known as the "Songbird of New Orleans," is a Billboard-charting artist, award-winning songwriter, and Louisiana State Music Ambassador. Barnes celebrates New Orleans' musical traditions through collaborations with Louisiana artists. Beyond music, she founded the Make Your Move Foundation, promoting health and wellness in the community.
- Drew Brees Ring of Honor Presentation
In our Meta Halftime ceremony, former Saints QB Drew Brees, a first-ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor and recieve his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime.
- Legend of the Game: Joe Horn
It is only fitting that on the day Drew Brees is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, one of his first targets will also be recognized. Signed by the Saints in 2000, Horn played in 102 games from 2000-06, recording 523 receptions for 7,622 yards and 50 touchdowns. Horn ranks fifth in club history in receptions and third in receiving yards and touchdowns. He is the only Saints wideout selected to four Pro Bowls.
GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS
- Commemorative Drew Brees banner
All fans entering the Caesars Superdome will receive a commemorative Drew Brees banner, while supplies last.
- Crown Royal sampling
Crown Royal will be offering product sampling and giveaways at Sections 115 and 545 for our 21+ fans during the game.
- $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
- 50/50 Raffle
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online 48 hours before kickoff through the end of the third quarter on gameday. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit Ochsner Health Children's Hospital. Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
- Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>
- Gameday Program
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.
Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:
- Mobile Ticketing
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
- Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
- Clear Bag Policy
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
- Traffic Alerts
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchups throughout the years.