The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport.

Mike's life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football. As a pioneer on the field, he revolutionized the tight end position, playing with a signature passion that earned him enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before bringing that same legendary competitive fire to the sidelines.

We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans. While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization. Mike approached his tenure with the Saints with the same bold authenticity and relentless drive that defined his entire career. Beyond the wins and losses, his genuine kindness, vibrant personality, and immense generosity to many within our facility created an enduring legacy that our staff and community still fondly remember.