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New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka

Ditka was head coach of the Saints from 1997-1999

Oct 09, 2026 at 10:49 AM
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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport.

Mike's life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football. As a pioneer on the field, he revolutionized the tight end position, playing with a signature passion that earned him enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame before bringing that same legendary competitive fire to the sidelines.

We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans. While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization. Mike approached his tenure with the Saints with the same bold authenticity and relentless drive that defined his entire career. Beyond the wins and losses, his genuine kindness, vibrant personality, and immense generosity to many within our facility created an enduring legacy that our staff and community still fondly remember.

While the football world remembers "Iron Mike" for his unparalleled competitive spirit, we admire the true character, passion, and unique energy he brought to our franchise. His contributions as a player, coach, and lifelong ambassador helped build the modern NFL, and his time in New Orleans will always remain a cherished part of our history.

Remembering Saints head coach Mike Ditka

The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints' head coach Mike Ditka watches his team play against his former team the Chicago Bears during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 in Chicago
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New Orleans Saints' head coach Mike Ditka watches his team play against his former team the Chicago Bears during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 in Chicago

Fred Jewell/AP Photo
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
Coach Mike Ditka returns to the sidelines as he leads the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Oilers in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1997, in Memphis. Behind Ditka are Wayne Martin (93) and Randal Hill (81)
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Coach Mike Ditka returns to the sidelines as he leads the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Oilers in a preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1997, in Memphis. Behind Ditka are Wayne Martin (93) and Randal Hill (81)

Dave Martin/AP Photo
NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, right, presents New Orleans Saints Deuce McAllister with the NFL Play of the Year Award in Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2004. McAllister and his teammates Michael Lewis, Donte Stallworth and Jerome Pathon won for their 75-yard touchdown reception and laterals against the Jacksonville Jaguars known as the "River City Relay".
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NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka, right, presents New Orleans Saints Deuce McAllister with the NFL Play of the Year Award in Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2004. McAllister and his teammates Michael Lewis, Donte Stallworth and Jerome Pathon won for their 75-yard touchdown reception and laterals against the Jacksonville Jaguars known as the "River City Relay".

Amy Sancetta/AP Photo
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
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The New Orleans Saints remember head coach Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who coached for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints
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